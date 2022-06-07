South Dakota: Celebrate June Dairy Month with annual “Breakfast on the Farm” event at Royalwood Dairy

Ode family opens doors to community for their 15th annual event at Brandon-area dairy

BRANDON, SD – The Ode family is celebrating June Dairy Month by hosting the 15th Breakfast on the Farm event at Royalwood Dairy near Brandon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The free, family-friendly event has become a tradition for the Ode family, as well as many families in the Brandon and Sioux Falls metro areas.

Since 2008, the Ode family has hosted the event featuring guided tours of the dairy farm, free pancakes and dairy treats and a variety of children’s activities and entertainment. Children’s activities include:

* Entertainer Phil Baker will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

* Make N’ Take activity hosted by Hood Magazine

* Jump in a bouncy combine

“We appreciate the Ode family’s willingness to open up their farm to give neighbors and community members the opportunity to see where the dairy products they enjoy get their start,” said Heidi Zwinger, Outreach Director for Ag United. “During the tours, they can see how cows are cared for on today’s dairy farms.”

Royalwood Dairy is located south of Brandon, 48176 266th St. Brandon, SD 57005. Parking for the event will be located 1 mile east of the dairy. Look for the signs. Shuttle busses will be running continuously from the parking lot to the farm. Follow South Dakota Farm Families on Facebook for more details.

The Ode family appreciates the chance to show their operation to guests. Ode family

