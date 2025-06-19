South Dakota: Comprehensive property tax task force to meet



PIERRE – The Comprehensive Property Tax Task Force will hold its second meeting of the 2025 Interim on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and at Avera Hall at the University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, allowing for in-person participation from the public.

The Comprehensive Property Tax Task Force, chaired by Senator Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) with vice chair Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), will meet to receive a property tax briefing from Legislative Research Council staff and accept public testimony. The full agenda is available online.

In addition to Senator Karr and Representative Hansen, members include Senators Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish), Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre), Ernie Otten (R-Tea), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls), and Glen Vilhauer (R-Watertown); Representatives Julie Auch (R-Yankton), Leslie Heinemann (R-Flandreau), John Hughes (R-Sioux Falls), Jana Hunt (R-Dupree), Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls),

Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish), and Peri Pourier (D-Rapid City); and non-legislators Kirk Chaffee and Jim Terwilliger.

– South Dakota LRC