South Dakota: Deering placed on Federation of State Beef Councils

Pierre, SD – South Dakota Beef Producers will be well represented on a national level with three South Dakota Producers being elected to the Cattleman Beef Board and the Federation of State Beef Councils.

The role of the Federation of State Beef Councils is to provide a voice and performance vehicle by which producers and Qualified State Beef Councils (QSBCs) collectively influence and give direction to the Beef Checkoff. The Federation of State Beef Councils is a division of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective state and national Beef Checkoff partnership.

Gary Deering of Hereford, S.D., was elected Region VII Vice President of the Federation of State Beef Councils during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, held Feb. 1-3, in Houston, Texas. Deering will represent the states of Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota during his three-year term. As the Regional Vice President, Deering will work closely with State Beef Councils, coordinate regional activities, facilitate Federation Division regional elections and champion Checkoff efforts within the region, especially state beef council engagement in the Federation. When asked about his vision for the position, Deering said, “I believe in bringing people together, finding common ground and working with everyone to increase the demand for beef.”

Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB), consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations. The nominating organizations represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Newly appointed to the CBB are South Dakota Beef Producers, Veabea Thomas of Harold, SD and Laurie Johnson of South Shore, SD. Both Thomas and Johnson serve on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council Board of Directors.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

For more information about the work of the Federation of State Beef Councils and the Beef Checkoff, visit http://www.ncba.org/federation .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council