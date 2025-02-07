South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources announces nearly $19 million for statewide projects

PIERRE, S.D. – On January 9, 2025, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $18,884,900 in low-interest loans with $515,000 in principal forgiveness for drinking water and wastewater projects in South Dakota.

“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater infrastructure help protect our environment and strengthen communities for our kids and grandkids.”

Funds were awarded from DANR’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program to the following:

Mitchell received a $16,815,900 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to dredge Lake Mitchell to remove sediment to assist in the prevention of algal blooms during the recreation season. The terms of the loan are 3.50 percent for 20 years.

Wagner received a $425,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan for the sewer work associated with the upcoming reconstruction of Highway 46 from Washington Avenue to Haar Avenue. The terms of the loan are 3.75 percent for 30 years.

Wagner also received a $1,400,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $515,000 in principal forgiveness for drinking water system improvements associated with the upcoming reconstruction of Highway 46. The improvements include installing the new water main to connect several smaller lines providing water in portions of the city and connecting some existing six-inch lines. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Wolsey received a $244,000 Clean Water Revolving Fund loan to replace a sanitary sewer line that has outlived its useful life. The project includes the installation of new manholes and inlets leading to the lagoon to assist in flushing out the line. The terms of the loan are 3.75 percent for 30 years.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The board approved the funding at today’s meeting in Pierre.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources