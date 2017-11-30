2017 SDFU Convention covers multiple topics

HURON, S.D. – South Dakota Farmers Union 2017 State Convention brought many family farmers and ranchers to Huron today to develop policy, discuss rural healthcare and many other issues impacting those who help feed and fuel our state, nation and world.

"This is a grassroots organization who has been serving South Dakota's family farmers, ranchers and their communities for more than a century. Perhaps policy development is the most important item accomplished here," says Doug Sombke, S.D. Farmers Union President.

Sombke adds that the annual state convention provides a great opportunity to bring in experts to discuss topics impacting South Dakota's farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

During the two-day convention, industry leaders will discuss everything from rural healthcare, innovative agri-marketing ideas and the future of ethanol in South Dakota to faith's role in farming and inventory grain management.

The opportunity to glean knowledge was Orient farmer, Becky Martinmaas' motivation to leave her farm and taxidermy business for a couple days.

"I am always hoping to learn something new," says Martinmaas, who attended the convention with her husband, Ray.

Speakers include: Alana Knudson, Public Health Program Area Director at the University of Chicago NORC; Jeremy Freking, Outreach and Agriculture Development Operations Director for S.D. Department of Agriculture; Jim Ennis; Kari O'Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist; Marc Rausch, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of The Auto Channel; Dale Christensen, Glacial Lakes Inc. board member; Craig Blindert, Salem Farmer & Crop Insurance Agent; Frayne Olson, Crop Economist/Marketing Specialist with NDSU Extension and Saleem Shaik, Associate Professor of Agribusiness and Ag Economics at NDSU.

The convention will wrap up tomorrow with policy discussion that will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For a complete convention agenda, visit http://www.sdfu.org.

"You cannot make changes unless you make yourself heard," Martinmaas says.

–South Dakota Farmers Union