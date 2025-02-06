South Dakota Family Forests Association awarded $5M for landowner forest resiliency work

The South Dakota Family Forests Association (SDFFA), has been awarded a five million dollar grant from the US Department of Agriculture. This funding is intended to eliminate barriers by providing economic support to landowners in their work toward creating resilient forests that promote wildlife habitat, protect water resources, produce timber for local industry, and are more likely to survive wildfires of the future.

Private landowners manage 60% of the nation’s forests, and SDFFA members include more than 46,000 acres. This opportunity, supported by the US Forest Service, and funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, was designed by SDFFA for SDFFA landowners. It will be administered by SDFFA, along with the continued technical assistance from the SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

In recognizing the unique contribution of South Dakota private forest landowners, this grant will further their work to create healthy, sustainable, and resilient forests in South Dakota by providing an 80% cost share for on-the-ground forest resiliency practices.

See the award notice here under ‘Supporting Landowner Cost Share Payment Programs’: https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/state-private-forestry/coop-forestry/ira-forest-landowner-support/funded-projects

The South Dakota Family Forests Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is an organization of forest landowners and serves to provide the resources, education, and network for its members to practice active stewardship on their land in order to create healthy, resilient forests.

SDFFA currently administers two other cost share programs. One to assist landowners with acquiring a Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP), and the other for on-the-ground forest stand improvement (thinning) practices. SDFFA is the South Dakota branch of the American Tree Farm System and its members adhere to its high standards for forest stewardship.

For information contact: Bob Burns at sdtreefarm@gmail.com

–South Dakota Family Forests Association