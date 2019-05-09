South Dakota Farm Bureau Awards Scholarships

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is pleased to announce seven winners of the 2019 SDFB Scholarship.

Each winner will be awarded a scholarship of $1,000. Recipients are high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau, and have been for at least two years. Applicants could be considered for an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture.

“South Dakota Farm Bureau takes great pride in recognizing young people that have a passion for agriculture and their rural communities each year with this scholarship,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball, S.D. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau’s president from 1975 – 1995.

For more information about South Dakota Farm Bureau visit http://www.sdfbf.org.

2019 SDFB Scholarship Winners:

(Ag)

Nathan Linke of Woonsocket, S.D. is a Mechanical Engineering major and is attending South Dakota State University.

Jonathan Linke of Woonsocket, S.D. an Agronomy and Animal Science major who is attending South Dakota State University.

Brianna Beckler of Harrold, S.D. will be attending South Dakota State University majoring in Animal Science / Pre-Vet.

(Community)

Molly Ryan of Belle Fourche, S.D. will be attending Northwestern College majoring in Education.

Anna Schwader of Winfred, S.D. will be attending Dakota Wesleyan University majoring in Non-Profit Administration.

Kristina Pike of Chester, S.D. will be attending Southern Illinois University majoring in Chemistry (Pre-Med) and Clarinet Music Performance.

Jaicee Williams of Wall, S.D. will be attending Dakota State University majoring in Biology.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau