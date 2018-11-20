South Dakota Farm Bureau Delegates Elect New Vice President

Jeffery Gatzke, of Hitchcock, S.D. was elected vice president of South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) during the SDFB 101st Convention held recently in Rapid City, S.D.

Gatzke fills the role formerly held by Wanda Blair, of Vale, S.D. who retired after serving on the board for 13 years.

Jerry Runia of Estelline, S.D. and Scot Eisenbraun of Wall, S.D. were both elected to the SDFB state board, filling positions of retiring board members Kent VanderWal of Bruce, S.D. and Norman Geigle of Wall, S.D.

Blair was also honored at the convention as the winner of the Anne Hunter Volunteer Award, presented by the SDFB Women's Leadership Team. The award is named in honor of the late Anne Hunter, a long-time dedicated SDFB volunteer.

Also at the convention, SDFB acknowledged Douglas County Farm Bureau as the winner of the Tom McNenny Award. McNenny was a SDFB president and the award is given to county Farm Bureaus that show activity and improvement in their county programs.

The SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) committee recognized Max and Julie Schwader as the winners of the Richard Kjerstad Friend of YF&R Award. Kjerstad was a former SDFB president.

Riley and Kailee Schwader of Howard, S.D. were elected as the new chairs of the YF&R committee. Matt and Kristy Smith of Hitchcock, S.D. were recognized as the past chairs of the YF&R committee.

More information on SDFB can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau