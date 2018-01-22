South Dakota Farm Bureau Heading to 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

South Dakota Farm Bureau will be part of the 60th Anniversary Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo (BHSS) taking place at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and Central States Fairgrounds Jan. 26 – Feb. 4 in Rapid City.

Livestock shows and sales, professional rodeos, trade show and educational activities are just a few of the events on tap at the event that draws close to 300,000 attendees during the ten-day show.

Also during the BHSS, the SDFB Women's Leadership Team (WLT) will offer educational activities in the Civic Center for area middle school students. The program is titled "Kids Take Stock Event" and includes hands-on educational activities on beef and wheat.

All of the attending teachers will receive a copy of the book titled, "Visiting Grandpa and Grandma's Farm", written by members of the WLT as part of the SDFB centennial year celebration. Pennington/Jackson County is sponsoring the books for the event.

"Less than two percent of the American population is directly involved in production agriculture. Our members believe it is important to educate students where food does come from," said Renae Gebhart, WLT coordinator. "We are anxious to again be part of this big event."

SDFB will be in LaCroix Hall at the Civic Center in booths 17 and 18. The SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers will be selling raffle tickets for two Henry Silver Boy Rifles. The rifle drawing will take place at the SDFB Annual Convention, November 16-17, 2018.

Recommended Stories For You

A special event at BHSS is a Rancher Appreciation Social, sponsored by the Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau, which takes place on Monday, January 29. For tickets, stop by the SDFB booth at the BHSS. Additional sponsors for the social include Meade/Ziebach and Butte/Harding/Lawrence County Farm Bureaus.

For more information on the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo visit http://www.blackhillsstoccckssshow.com. For more information on South Dakota Farm Bureau visit http://www.sdfbf.org.

– South Dakota Farm Bureau