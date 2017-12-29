SDFBureau Members to Participate in Tournament of Roses Parade

South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal and former SDFB board member Phil Hamburger of Gettysburg, S.D., will join 98 other farmers to ride on a float in the 100th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2018, live from Pasadena, CA.

"Salute to Farmers" is the theme of the float sponsored by Ag PhD of Baltic, S.D. The float is one of only 18 commercial floats in the Rose Parade and checks in at 110 feet long, 18 feet wide and 30 feet high. A total of 100 farmers will ride on the float, and that will be the largest number of people on a float in Rose Parade history.

"This is a great opportunity to highlight agriculture in front of a very large audience," said Scott VanderWal, SDFB president. "It is a special honor that this is the 100th Annual Parade and we have just celebrated 100 years of South Dakota Farm Bureau. Opportunities like this don't happen every day!"

The parade can be seen on several television networks and begins at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.

More information about the float can be found at http://www.agphd.com. Additional information about South Dakota Farm Bureau is available at http://www.sdfbf.org.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau