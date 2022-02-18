South Dakota Farm Bureau Offers Scholarship Opportunity

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau, and have been for at least two years.

The annual scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in a four-year program or those pursuing a two-year degree at a vocational school. Applicants can consider an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture. Additionally, scholarships are not limited to high school seniors; students can apply at any point in their college level.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball, S.D. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau president from 1975–1995.

The deadline is March 15, 2022. The scholarship application can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org .

–South Dakota Farm Bureau