South Dakota Farm Bureau Recognize Scholarship Winners

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) awarded seven scholarships to high school seniors

and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota

Farm Bureau, and have been for at least two years.

Applicants could be considered for an agriculture-focused or community-focused

Support Local Journalism Donate



scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture.

“South Dakota Farm Bureau has been a strong advocate for supporting youth

education and building rural leaders,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “We

are pleased to honor these young people with financial awards to help make their

educational goals a reality.”

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard

and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball, S.D. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau

president from 1975 – 1995.

For more information about South Dakota Farm Bureau visit http://www.sdfbf.org.

2020 SDFB Scholarship Winners:

Agriculture-Focus Scholarship

Matthew Bogue of Beresford. Bogue is a student at South Dakota State University majoring in Agriculture Education.

Chesney Effling of Highmore. Effling is graduating from Highmore-Harrold and will be attending Kansas State University majoring in Animal Science.

Danika Gordon of Whitewood. Gordon is graduating from Sturgis Brown and will be attending South Dakota State University majoring in Agriculture Business.

Aaron Linke of Woonsocket. Linke is attending South Dakota State University majoring in Agronomy and Animal Science.

Iver Paul of Faith. Paul is graduating from Sunshine Bible and will be attending Lake Area majoring in Diesel Technology.

Community-Focus Scholarship

Claire Trautman of Huron. Trautman is attending the University of Sioux Falls majoring in Accounting.

Megan Linke of Woonsocket. Linke is graduating from Woonsocket and will be attending South Dakota State University majoring in Speech Pathology or Nursing.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau