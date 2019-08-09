South Dakota Farm Bureau Returns to Dakotafest 2019

Flyboy Donuts, a chance to win a John Deere Gator and forums on industrial hemp, tariffs and trade are a few things South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) will be bringing to Dakotafest Aug. 20-22.

Back by popular demand, free Flyboy coffee and donuts will be available inside the SDFB Hoop Building in Lot #445 all three days while supplies last! New this year, attendees can also register for a chance to win a John Deere® Gator™ XUV835R.

On Wednesday, SDFB will be hosting two forums in the Reaves Building Innovation Center. At 10 a.m.will be a forum focusing on Industrial Hemp – Challenges and Opportunities, and at 1p.m. congressional leaders and producers will be on hand to discuss Trade and Tariffs.

A complete schedule can be found at https://www.ideaggroup.com/dakotafest/schedule-of-events.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau