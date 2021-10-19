South Dakota Farm Bureau to Hold 104th Annual Convention in Sioux Falls

“Table Talk – Food and Climate Conversations” is the theme for the 104th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 19-20, 2021 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel, Sioux Falls, S.D. Registration for the event is now open and available at https://bit.ly/SDFB2021Registration .

The two-day event will feature thought provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Tom Steever. Friday is focused on the SDFB delegate session and a new event including sessions for FFA students. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.

Saturday morning SDFB will be joined by the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to highlight upcoming priorities during the Legislative Breakfast featuring Chris Cakes. Members of the legislative interim Redistricting Committee will share latest updates in their efforts to define South Dakota legislative districts.

Headlining the seminars on Saturday will be Frank Mitloehner of UC Davis, speaking on environment and climate change and agriculture’s role in solving these challenges.

Saturday afternoon panels include conversations about “Climate Smart Agriculture”; and “Consumer Buying Trends”, featuring South Dakota restaurant owners and chefs.

To see the full agenda, click here: https://bit.ly/SDFBAgenda

“Our 2021 theme, “Table Talk” is meant to emulate the conversations that we all have around our kitchen tables with family and friends,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB executive director. “We know families are talking about current events, food trends and climate concerns, as well as enjoying a healthy dose of laughter around their kitchen tables in their homes. We are bringing in experts to illuminate the latest knowledge on those topics as well as adding in some great entertainment over the two-day event.”

In addition, information will be available on the new South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans that are now being offered by Farm Bureau Financial Services agents to SDFB members in South Dakota.

For a complete schedule and to register online, visit https://bit.ly/SDFB2021Registration .

To learn more about South Dakota Farm Bureau visit sdfbf.org.

