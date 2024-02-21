SOUTH DAKOTA FARM NUMBERS UNCHANGED



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. February 16, 2024 – South Dakota’s number of farms and ranches

remained unchanged during 2023, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The number of farms and ranches in the state, at 28,300, was unchanged from 2022. Numbers of

farms and ranches in South Dakota with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales was unchanged

from a year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales was also

unchanged.

Land in farms and ranches in South Dakota totaled 42.3 million acres, unchanged from 2022.

The average size of operation, at 1,495 acres, was unchanged from a year earlier.

Access the National publication for this release at:

https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/5712m6524

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at http://www.nass.usda.gov