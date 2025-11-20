South Dakota Farmers Union: 2025 Life on Farms & Ranches Photo Contest Winners Announced

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

When storm clouds gathered and the wind picked up, many headed to their basements in fear of the July derecho – not Breyten Johnson.

Johnson dashed to the machine shed to watch and wait. The fifth-generation De Smet farmer wanted to capture photos of lightening.

Breyten Johnson won the “Live on the Family Farm and Ranch photo contest. image-43

“I really like taking photos of lightning,” explained a winner of the 2025 Life on The Family Farm & Ranch photo contest. “Whenever you take a photo of lightning, you have to take it a just the right moment. The lightning lights up the clouds around it. It’s almost like a sunset – you get that red, then orange, then it fades off into white. It’s always so pretty how it lights up the sky.”

Johnson won the Farm & Ranch Scenery division of the South Dakota Farmers Union annual photo contest.

Other contest winners are Bosten Morehart of Winner placed first in the Farmer-Rancher at Work Division and Samantha Swanson of Redfield placed first in the Livestock Division.

Bosten Morehart of Winner placed first in the Farmer-Rancher at Work Division. image-44