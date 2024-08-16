South Dakota FFA Agri-scientists Advance to National Competition

(Bath, SD) – The National FFA Agriscience Fair is for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and ten projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition at the national level. Finalists will give a presentation on their project over zoom to judges and be recognized on stage when the winners are announced during the National FFA Convention. National FFA just released the finalists to advance as national finalists and SD has 12 individual and team projects, consisting of 21 FFA members that will be competing at the national level:

Animal Systems Category –

Steele Anglin & William Winter, Tri-Valley, Division 2

Colton Stiefvater & Karlie Stiefvater, Division 6

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category –

Harlee Nielson & Mikael Nielson, Hitchcock-Tulare, Division 6

Food Products and Processing Systems –

Zoe Dissing & McKenzie Mack, Tri-Valley, Division 6

Plant Systems Category –

Isaac Chase & Caleb Hoffman, McCook Central, Division 2

Tanner Eide, Gettysburg, Division 5

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category –

Joseph Vanemmerik, McCook Central, Division 1

Beau Hieronimus & Bentley McMillen, Tri-Valley, Division 2

Gage Egger & Ty Oyen, Tri-Valley, Division 4

Lexi Nichols & Sydney L Neel, West Central, Division 6

Social Systems Category –

Bobbi Eide, Gettysburg, Division 3

Lauren Roling & Alyssa Roling, McCook Central, Division 6

-South Dakota FFA