South Dakota FFA Agri-scientists Advance to National Competition

(Bath, SD) – The National FFA Agriscience Fair is for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems.  There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and ten projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition at the national level. Finalists will give a presentation on their project over zoom to judges and be recognized on stage when the winners are announced during the National FFA Convention.  National FFA just released the finalists to advance as national finalists and SD has 12 individual and team projects, consisting of 21 FFA members that will be competing at the national level:

Steele Anglin & William Winter,
AS_D2
Colton Stiefvater & Karlie Stiefvater
AS_D6

Animal Systems Category –

  • Steele Anglin & William Winter, Tri-Valley, Division 2
  • Colton Stiefvater & Karlie Stiefvater, Division 6
Harlee Nielson & Mikael Nielson, Hitchcock-Tulare
ENR-D_6

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category –

  • Harlee Nielson & Mikael Nielson, Hitchcock-Tulare, Division 6
Zoe Dissing & McKenzie Mack, Tri-Valley
FS_D6

Food Products and Processing Systems –

  • Zoe Dissing & McKenzie Mack, Tri-Valley, Division 6
Isaac Chase & Caleb Hoffman, McCook Central
PS_D2
Tanner Eide, Gettysburg
PS_D5

Plant Systems Category – 

  • Isaac Chase & Caleb Hoffman, McCook Central, Division 2
  • Tanner Eide, Gettysburg, Division 5
Joseph Vanemmerik
PTS_D1
Beau Hieronimus & Bentley McMillen
PTS_D2
Gage Egger & Ty Oyen
PTS_D4
Lexi Nichols & Sydney L Neel
PTS_D6

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category –

  • Joseph Vanemmerik, McCook Central, Division 1
  • Beau Hieronimus & Bentley McMillen, Tri-Valley, Division 2
  • Gage Egger & Ty Oyen, Tri-Valley, Division 4
  • Lexi Nichols & Sydney L Neel, West Central, Division 6
Bobbi Eide, Gettysburg
SS_D3
Lauren Roling & Alyssa Roling
SS_D6

Social Systems Category –

  • Bobbi Eide, Gettysburg, Division 3
  • Lauren Roling & Alyssa Roling, McCook Central, Division 6

-South Dakota FFA

