South Dakota FFA Awards Scholarships
BATH, S.D. – South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education. The following scholarships were awarded at the 96th State FFA Convention in Brookings, SD on Friday, April 19, 2024. Join us in helping them celebrate their success!
The Ernie Wingen Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Ernie Wingen Memorial Endowment for students studying any field of agriculture. The recipient of this $2,000 scholarship is Jodyn Bawek, Doland
The Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Endowment for students studying animal science. The recipient of this $2000 scholarship is Shelby Pankratz, Parker
The Jeff Hoffman Memorial Scholarship is funded by Jeff’s family in honor of his devotion to youth in agriculture education and based off an essay. The recipient of this $1000 scholarship is Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central
The Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship is awarded to FFA members studying Agricultural Education at a post-secondary institution. The scholarship is sponsored in part by Kelvin and Carol Grey, Ellery Grey and Nickolas Grey, in honor of Kelvin’s brother and Ellery and Nickolas’s dad, Gary who was the State FFA Advisor for 14 years. This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Halle Swenson, Harrisburg
Riata Bultje, Andes Central
Jordan VanDeStroet, Canton
Kendal Thompson Memorial Scholarship is funded by DPI Global for students pursuing degrees in any agricultural major. Kendal was an FFA advisor who moved into the agricultural industry but never lost his heart for agriculture education and FFA. He was visionary and passionate – helping start the 1st SD FFA Leadership Camp, renovate the SD FFA Ag Adventure Center at the State Fair and fund the Leadership and Program Manager Endowment. In his honor, one $1000 scholarship is awarded to a student studying at a 2-year school and one to a student studying at a 4-year school of higher education. This year’s recipients are:
Kyle Sanders, Hot Springs
Carter Ross, Parker
The Wade Lang Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Wade Lang who served as the South Dakota State FFA Treasurer and sponsored by the rest of the 1991-1992 State Officer team. This $1000 memorial scholarship was presented to Hailey Kizer, Howard
The Wosje Agricultural Business Scholarship is sponsored by Rhonda Wosje, South Dakota State University graduate and Sioux Valley FFA Alumni. The recipients of this $750 scholarship is Lexi Nichols, West Central
Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Mary Hansen Memorial Endowment for FFA members who are State FFA Degree recipients from Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships are:
Aidan Cole, Alcester Hudson
Emily Watson, Harrisburg
Cassandra Twedt, Beresford (not pictured)
Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central (not pictured)
Blue & Gold Scholarships are offered by the SD FFA Association to any graduating senior who has been active in FFA pursuing further education. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships are:
Madelynn Caulfield, Florence
Joni Dykstra, Parker
Kellen Kueter, Montrose
Olivia Hadrick, Faulkton
The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is for students studying agriculture and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship are:
Owen Alley, McCook Central
Quinton Berg, Bridgewater Emery
The District 2 Scholarship is sponsored by past State FFA Officer Ashley Wiesen and her husband Jordan, for someone from FFA District 2 with exemplary leadership traits. This year’s recipient of the $500 scholarship, pictured with Ashley Wiesen, is Connor Johnson, DeSmet
The SD Nursery and Landscape Association Scholarship is sponsored by the South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association for a student pursuing a degree in horticulture. This $500 scholarship was presented to Tayah McGregor, McCook Central
The 605 Sires+Donors Scholarship is sponsored by 605 Sires+Donors for a student studying anywhere in South Dakota with interest in cattle reproduction or animal science. This $1000 scholarship was presented by Corey Schrag, to Cassandra Twedt, Beresford
The South Dakota School of Mines Scholarship is for a student pursuing a degree at South Dakota School of Mines, with preference given to students who participated in the SD FFA Agriscience Fair. This $1000 scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota School of Mines. This year’s recipient is: Anika Main, Belle Fourche
South Dakota Corn Utilization Council As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Amanda Bechen from SD Corn Utilization Council are:
Nolan Schmidt, Tri Valley
Riata Bultje, Andes Central
Maya Howard, Miller
Kaiva Coleman, Rapid City Stevens
Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Scholarships As a Distinguished Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Twin Cities Region Northland Ford sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:
Makaylyn Borecky, Chester
Bailey Fairbanks, Winner
Emily Sachtjen, Winner
Abby Wagner, McCook Central
Bayer Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Bayer sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:
Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens
Karin Sweeter, Lennox Sundstrom
Faith Genzlinger, Howard
Katelyn Rempfer, Scotland
CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Jennifer Johnson, CHS Foundation (left to right) are:
Jordan VanDeStroet, Canton
Dakota Jensen, Bowdle
Bailey Weegar, Viborg Hurley
Natalie Haase, Parker
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the Farmers Mutual of Nebraska sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:
Ryan Blagg, McCook Central
Vivian Koepsell, McCook Central
Emily Knodel, Freeman
Tanner Eide, Gettysburg
Continuing Agriculture Education Scholarships assist students currently studying agricultural education at South Dakota State University as they continue their pursuit in a career as an ag teacher. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners: Twin City Region Northland Ford, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Bayer, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Agtegra, Farm Credit Services of America, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, C & B Equipment, RDO Equipment, Macksteel Farm & Ranch Equipment, Prairie Grain Partners, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SD FFA Foundation board member Jon Verhelst:
Elizabeth Sattler, Emerson- Hubbard (NE)
Abbigayle Eitreim, Lennox Sundstrom
Alice Lewandowski, New Ulm (MN)
Jessica Willegal, GFW Pioneer Express (MN)
Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche (not pictured)
Ally Micheel, Sargent (NE) (not pictured)
Sidney Peterson, Sturgis (not pictured)
Post-Secondary Ag Scholarships are for students currently studying any area of agriculture at a SD postsecondary school. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners Twin City Region Northland Ford, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Bayer, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Agtegra, Farm Credit Services of America, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, C & B Equipment, RDO Equipment, Macksteel Farm & Ranch Equipment, Prairie Grain Partners, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SD FFA Foundation board member Jon Verhelst:
Megan Nash, Northwestern Area
Kyle Hamilton, Hitchcock-Tulare
Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central
Caden Bottum, Hitchcock-Tulare
Shayne Luzmoor, MTI, West Central
Preston Mattheis, Parkston
Katelynn Scherff, MTI, Dell Rapids
Simon Bowar, Faulkton
Kathryn Rausch, Hoven
Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area
Mya Dissing, Tri Valley
Ella Haven, Northwestern Area
Not pictured:
Madison Hofer, Freeman
Rylee Nelson, Sunshine Bible Academy
Landon Roling, LATC, McCook Central
Reese McKenna, Belle Fourche
Emily Robbins, Elkton
Grace Peterson, Willow Lake
Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings
Caleb McGregor, Webster
Megan Sanders, Hot Springs
Megan Linke, Sandborn Central/Woonsocket
Gretta Larson, Lake Preston
WLC Scholarships are sponsored by the CHS Foundation as a special project of the the South Dakota FFA Foundation to aid high school members in attending the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington DC. Recipients of these $1000 scholarships are:
Wyatt Lesmeister, Belle Fourche
Zetta Kuhl, Hot Springs
Avery Zeistler, Gregory County
Josie Nold, Brookings
The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career successthrough agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
–South Dakota FFA