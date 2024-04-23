South Dakota FFA Awards Scholarships

BATH, S.D. – South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education. The following scholarships were awarded at the 96th State FFA Convention in Brookings, SD on Friday, April 19, 2024. Join us in helping them celebrate their success!

The Ernie Wingen Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Ernie Wingen Memorial Endowment for students studying any field of agriculture. The recipient of this $2,000 scholarship is Jodyn Bawek, Doland

The recipient of this Ernie Wingen $2,000 scholarship is Jodyn Bawek, Doland. FFAScholarship_ErnieWingenMemorial

The Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Endowment for students studying animal science. The recipient of this $2000 scholarship is Shelby Pankratz, Parker

The recipient of this Fred and Joan DeRouchey $2,000 scholarship is Shelby Pankratz, Parker Scholarship_FredJoanDeRoucheyFamily

The Jeff Hoffman Memorial Scholarship is funded by Jeff’s family in honor of his devotion to youth in agriculture education and based off an essay. The recipient of this $1000 scholarship is Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central

The recipient of this Jeff Hoffman memorial $1,000 scholarship is Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central. Scholarship_JeffHoffmanMemorial

The Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship is awarded to FFA members studying Agricultural Education at a post-secondary institution. The scholarship is sponsored in part by Kelvin and Carol Grey, Ellery Grey and Nickolas Grey, in honor of Kelvin’s brother and Ellery and Nickolas’s dad, Gary who was the State FFA Advisor for 14 years. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Halle Swenson, Harrisburg

Riata Bultje, Andes Central

Jordan VanDeStroet, Canton

This year’s Gary Grey scholarship recipients are: Halle Swenson, Harrisburg, Riata Bultje, Andes Central, Jordan VanDeStroet, Canton. Scholarship_GaryGrey_Swenson

Kendal Thompson Memorial Scholarship is funded by DPI Global for students pursuing degrees in any agricultural major. Kendal was an FFA advisor who moved into the agricultural industry but never lost his heart for agriculture education and FFA. He was visionary and passionate – helping start the 1st SD FFA Leadership Camp, renovate the SD FFA Ag Adventure Center at the State Fair and fund the Leadership and Program Manager Endowment. In his honor, one $1000 scholarship is awarded to a student studying at a 2-year school and one to a student studying at a 4-year school of higher education. This year’s recipients are:

Kyle Sanders, Hot Springs

Carter Ross, Parker

This year’s recipients of the Kendal Thompson memorial scholarship are: Kyle Sanders, Hot Springs, Carter Ross, Parker Scholarship_KendalThompson

The Wade Lang Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Wade Lang who served as the South Dakota State FFA Treasurer and sponsored by the rest of the 1991-1992 State Officer team. This $1000 memorial scholarship was presented to Hailey Kizer, Howard

This $1,000 Wade Lang memorial scholarship was presented to Hailey Kizer, Howard Scholarship_WadeLangMemorial

The Wosje Agricultural Business Scholarship is sponsored by Rhonda Wosje, South Dakota State University graduate and Sioux Valley FFA Alumni. The recipients of this $750 scholarship is Lexi Nichols, West Central

The recipients of this $750 Wosje scholarship is Lexi Nichols, West Central Scholarship_Wosje

Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Mary Hansen Memorial Endowment for FFA members who are State FFA Degree recipients from Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships are:

Aidan Cole, Alcester Hudson

Emily Watson, Harrisburg

Cassandra Twedt, Beresford (not pictured)

Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central (not pictured)

This year’s recipients of the $750 Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships are: Aidan Cole, Alcester Hudson, Emily Watson, Harrisburg, Cassandra Twedt, Beresford (not pictured), Kelsey Vockrodt, West Central (not pictured) Scholarship_MaryHansen

Blue & Gold Scholarships are offered by the SD FFA Association to any graduating senior who has been active in FFA pursuing further education. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships are:

Madelynn Caulfield, Florence

Joni Dykstra, Parker

Kellen Kueter, Montrose

Olivia Hadrick, Faulkton

Blue and Gold scholarship recipients FFAScholarship_BlueAndGold

The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is for students studying agriculture and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship are:

Owen Alley, McCook Central

Quinton Berg, Bridgewater Emery

The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is for students studying agriculture and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship are:, Owen Alley, McCook Central, Quinton Berg, Bridgewater Emery Scholarship_Marsh

The District 2 Scholarship is sponsored by past State FFA Officer Ashley Wiesen and her husband Jordan, for someone from FFA District 2 with exemplary leadership traits. This year’s recipient of the $500 scholarship, pictured with Ashley Wiesen, is Connor Johnson, DeSmet

Ashley Wiesen, Connor Johnson, DeSmet. FFAScholarship_District2

The SD Nursery and Landscape Association Scholarship is sponsored by the South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association for a student pursuing a degree in horticulture. This $500 scholarship was presented to Tayah McGregor, McCook Central

This $500 scholarship from SD Nursery and Landscape Association was presented to Tayah McGregor, McCook Central. Scholarship_SDNurseryLandscape

The 605 Sires+Donors Scholarship is sponsored by 605 Sires+Donors for a student studying anywhere in South Dakota with interest in cattle reproduction or animal science. This $1000 scholarship was presented by Corey Schrag, to Cassandra Twedt, Beresford

605 Sires+Donors Scholarship recipient Cassandra Twedt, Beresford. FFAScholarship_605SiresDonors

The South Dakota School of Mines Scholarship is for a student pursuing a degree at South Dakota School of Mines, with preference given to students who participated in the SD FFA Agriscience Fair. This $1000 scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota School of Mines. This year’s recipient is: Anika Main, Belle Fourche

This year’s School of Mines scholarship recipient is: Anika Main, Belle Fourche. Scholarship_SDMines

South Dakota Corn Utilization Council As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Amanda Bechen from SD Corn Utilization Council are:

Nolan Schmidt, Tri Valley

Riata Bultje, Andes Central

Maya Howard, Miller

Kaiva Coleman, Rapid City Stevens

This year’s Corn Utilization Council scholarship recipients, pictured with Amanda Bechen from SD Corn Utilization Council are: Nolan Schmidt, Tri Valley, Riata Bultje, Andes Central, Maya Howard, Miller, Kaiva Coleman, Rapid City Stevens Scholarship_SDCorn

Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Scholarships As a Distinguished Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Twin Cities Region Northland Ford sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:

Makaylyn Borecky, Chester

Bailey Fairbanks, Winner

Emily Sachtjen, Winner

Abby Wagner, McCook Central

This year’s Twin Cities Region Northland Ford scholarship recipients are: Makaylyn Borecky, Chester, Bailey Fairbanks, Winner, Emily Sachtjen, Winner, Abby Wagner, McCook Central Scholarship_NorthlandFordDealers

Bayer Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Bayer sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:

Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens

Karin Sweeter, Lennox Sundstrom

Faith Genzlinger, Howard

Katelyn Rempfer, Scotland

This year’s Bayer scholarship recipients are: Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens, Karin Sweeter, Lennox Sundstrom, Faith Genzlinger, Howard, Katelyn Rempfer, Scotland. Scholaship_Bayer

CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Jennifer Johnson, CHS Foundation (left to right) are:

Jordan VanDeStroet, Canton

Dakota Jensen, Bowdle

Bailey Weegar, Viborg Hurley

Natalie Haase, Parker

CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Jennifer Johnson, CHS Foundation (left to right) are: Jordan, VanDeStroet, Canton, Dakota Jensen, Bowdle, Bailey Weegar, Viborg Hurley, Natalie Haase, Parker ffaScholarship_CHSFoundation-1

Farmers Mutual of Nebraska Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the Farmers Mutual of Nebraska sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients are:

Ryan Blagg, McCook Central

Vivian Koepsell, McCook Central

Emily Knodel, Freeman

Tanner Eide, Gettysburg

This year’s recipients of the Farmers Mutual of Nebraska scholarships are: Ryan Blagg, McCook Central, Vivian Koepsell, McCook Central, Emily Knodel, Freeman, Tanner Eide, Gettysburg. ffaScholarship_FarmersMutualofNebraska-1

Continuing Agriculture Education Scholarships assist students currently studying agricultural education at South Dakota State University as they continue their pursuit in a career as an ag teacher. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners: Twin City Region Northland Ford, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Bayer, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Agtegra, Farm Credit Services of America, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, C & B Equipment, RDO Equipment, Macksteel Farm & Ranch Equipment, Prairie Grain Partners, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SD FFA Foundation board member Jon Verhelst:

Elizabeth Sattler, Emerson- Hubbard (NE)

Abbigayle Eitreim, Lennox Sundstrom

Alice Lewandowski, New Ulm (MN)

Jessica Willegal, GFW Pioneer Express (MN)

Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche (not pictured)

Ally Micheel, Sargent (NE) (not pictured)

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis (not pictured)

Recipients are pictured with SD FFA Foundation board member Jon Verhelst: Elizabeth Sattler, Emerson- Hubbard (NE)

Abbigayle Eitreim, Lennox Sundstrom, Alice Lewandowski, New Ulm (MN), Jessica Willegal, GFW Pioneer Express (MN), Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche (not pictured), Ally Micheel, Sargent (NE) (not pictured), Sidney Peterson, Sturgis (not pictured) Scholarship_PostsecondaryAGEd

Post-Secondary Ag Scholarships are for students currently studying any area of agriculture at a SD postsecondary school. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners Twin City Region Northland Ford, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Bayer, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Agtegra, Farm Credit Services of America, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, C & B Equipment, RDO Equipment, Macksteel Farm & Ranch Equipment, Prairie Grain Partners, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SD FFA Foundation board member Jon Verhelst:

Megan Nash, Northwestern Area

Kyle Hamilton, Hitchcock-Tulare

Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central

Caden Bottum, Hitchcock-Tulare

Shayne Luzmoor, MTI, West Central

Preston Mattheis, Parkston

Katelynn Scherff, MTI, Dell Rapids

Simon Bowar, Faulkton

Kathryn Rausch, Hoven

Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area

Mya Dissing, Tri Valley

Ella Haven, Northwestern Area

Not pictured:

Madison Hofer, Freeman

Rylee Nelson, Sunshine Bible Academy

Landon Roling, LATC, McCook Central

Reese McKenna, Belle Fourche

Emily Robbins, Elkton

Grace Peterson, Willow Lake

Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings

Caleb McGregor, Webster

Megan Sanders, Hot Springs

Megan Linke, Sandborn Central/Woonsocket

Gretta Larson, Lake Preston

Scholasrhip_PostsecondaryAg

WLC Scholarships are sponsored by the CHS Foundation as a special project of the the South Dakota FFA Foundation to aid high school members in attending the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington DC. Recipients of these $1000 scholarships are:

Wyatt Lesmeister, Belle Fourche

Zetta Kuhl, Hot Springs

Avery Zeistler, Gregory County

Josie Nold, Brookings

Recipients of these $1,000 WLC scholarships are: Wyatt Lesmeister, Belle Fourche, Zetta Kuhl, Hot Springs, Avery Zeistler, Gregory County, Josie Nold, Brookings. Scholarships_WLC-1

The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career successthrough agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.

–South Dakota FFA