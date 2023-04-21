South Dakota FFA Awards Scholarships 

BATH, S.D. – South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education. The following scholarships were awarded at the 95thState FFA Convention in Brookings, SD on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. Join us in helping them celebrate their success!

The Ernie Wingen Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Ernie Wingen Memorial Endowment for students studying any field of agriculture. The recipient of this $2000 scholarship is Alex Tanner, Gettysburg

The Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Scholarship is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Fred and Joan DeRouchey Family Endowment for students studying animal science. The recipient of this $2000 scholarship is Brooklyn Mettler, Menno

The Jeff Hoffman Memorial Scholarship is funded by Jeff’s family in honor of his devotion to youth in agriculture education and based off an essay. The recipient of this $1000 scholarship is Emily Robbins, Elkton

The Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship is awarded to FFA members studying Agricultural Education at a post-secondary institution. The scholarship is sponsored in part by Kelvin and Carol Grey, Ellery Grey and Nickolas Grey, in honor of Kelvin’s brother and Ellery and Nickolas’s dad, Gary. This year’s scholarship recipients (left to right) are:

Cole Brenden, Willow Lake

Kathryn Rausch, Hoven

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis

The Wade Lang Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Wade Lang who served as the South Dakota State FFA Treasurer and sponsored by the rest of the 1991-1992 State Officer team. This $1000 memorial scholarship was presented to Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings

The Wosje Agricultural Business Scholarship is sponsored by Chad and Rhonda Wosje, South Dakota State University graduates and Sioux Valley FFA Alumni members. The recipients of this $750 scholarships (left to right) are:

Catherine Klein, Deubrook

Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area

Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships is provided by the SD FFA Foundation’s Mary Hansen Memorial Endowment for FFA members who are State FFA Degree recipients from Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships (left to right) are:

Shayne Luzmoor, West Central

Ali Zacharias, West Central

Michael Kjose, Beresford

Owen Bovill, Alcester-Hudson

Blue & Gold Scholarships are offered by the SD FFA Association to any graduating senior who has been active in FFA pursuing further education. This year’s recipients of the $750 scholarships (left to right) are:

Drew Pederson, Garretson

Teagan Mason, Doland

Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche

Not pictured: Shane Rist, Centerville

The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is for students studying agriculture and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship (left to right) are:

Ashlynn Smith, Alcester-Hudson

Ashlyn Tapio, Parkston

The Bob Titus Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Sioux Falls Ford, and was established in memory of Bob Titus, father of past state FFA officer Jenny Titus-Jacobson. The recipient of this $500 scholarship is Madison Pankratz, Parker

The District 2 Scholarship is sponsored by past State FFA Officer Ashley Wiesen and her husband Jordan, for someone from FFA District 2 with exemplary leadership traits. This year’s recipient of the $500 scholarship, pictured with Ashley Wiesen, is Alicia Vig, Willow Lake

The SD Nursery and Landscape Association Scholarship is sponsored by the South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association for a student pursuing a degree in horticulture. This $500 scholarship was presented to Erika Beck, Tri-Valley

The 605 Sires+Donors Scholarship is sponsored by 605 Sires+Donors for a student studying anywhere in South Dakota with interest in cattle reproduction or animal science. This $1000 scholarship was presented by Corey Schrag, to Jessica Joens, Rapid City Stevens.

The South Dakota School of Mines Scholarship is for a student pursuing a degree at South Dakota School of Mines, with preference given to students who participated in the SD FFA Agriscience Fair. This $1000 scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota School of Mines. This year’s recipient is:

Connor Siemonsma, West Central

South Dakota Corn Utilization Council As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Amanda Bechen from SD Corn Utilization Council (left to right) are:

Harlee Heim, Wessington Springs

Rylee Terveen, Bridgewater-Emery

Gretta Larson, Lake Preston

Gracie Fitzgerald, Phillip

Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Scholarships As a Distinguished Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Twin Cities Region Northland Ford sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients (left to right) are:

Tayah McGregor, McCook Central

Mason Pulse, McCook Central

Aubree Kranz, McCook Central

Morgan Mackaben, Belle Fourche

Farm Credit Services of America Scholarships As a Distinguished Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Jarod Weber, FCSA (left to right) are:

Ellie Olsen, Deubrook

Kory Storm, Ethan

Landon Roling, McCook Central

Maggie DeMers, Winner

CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year’s recipients, pictured with Jennifer Johnson, CHS Foundation (left to right) are:

Jayden Carlson, Beresford

Mya Dissing, Tri-Valley

Carter Schoeberl, Flandreau

Braeden Johnson, Willow Lake

Continuing Agriculture Education Scholarships assist students currently studying agricultural education at South Dakota State University as they continue their pursuit in a career as an ag teacher. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners: Twin City Region Northland Ford, Farm Credit Services of America, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Agtegra, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, Titan International, C & B Equipment, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SDSU Ag Ed Professor Matthew Albritton (left to right):

Megan Sanders, Hot Springs

Michelle Dykstra, Brookings

Kathryn Rausch, Hoven

Sidney Peterson, Sturgis

Not pictured: Trinity Peterson, Willow Lake and Macy Schiley, Lemmon

Post-Secondary Ag Scholarships are for students currently studying any area of agriculture at a SD postsecondary school. They are made possible through funding provided by SD FFA Star partners: Twin City Region Northland Ford, Farm Credit Services of America, CHS Foundation, SD Corn Utilization Council, Agtegra, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions, BankWest, Butler Machinery, Dacotah Bank, First National Bank of Sioux Falls, First Dakota National Bank, Titan International, C & B Equipment, and Pioneer-Corteva as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. Recipients are pictured with SDSU Ag Ed Professor Matthew Albritton (left to right):

Carson Weber, MTI, Bridgewater Emery

Hadley Stiefvater, SDSU, McCook Central

Grace Peterson, SDSU, Willow Lake

Abigail Morse, SDSU, Madison Central (accepted by her brother Ryan)

Reese McKenna, SDSU, Belle Fourche

(Not pictured) Madison Hofer, SDSU, Freeman; Danielle Nowell, SDSU, Hitchcock-Tulare; McKenzie Putnam, SDSU, Harrisburg; Ella Stiefvater, SDSU, McCook Central

WLC Scholarships are sponsored by the CHS Foundation as a special project of the the South Dakota FFA Foundation to aid high school members in attending the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington DC. Recipients of these $1000 scholarships (left to right): are:

Riata Bultje, Andes Central

Quinton Berg, Bridgewater-Emery

Bridgett Lemmel, Faith

Kyle Sanders, Hot Springs

Gage Anderson, Lemmon

Abbie Chase, McCook Central

The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visithttp://www.sdffafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.

–South Dakota FFA