South Dakota FFA Champions Named in Leadership Development Events

BROOKINGS, S.D. — On December 7, 2021, nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota. While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, Dacotah Bank representatives presented two workshops, which engaged members in understanding different layers of leadership. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 10 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: CHS Foundation, Agtegra, Bayer, BankWest, Butler Machinery Company, Corteva/Pioneer, The First National Bank of Sioux Falls, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Farm Credit Services of America, and Northland Ford. State-winning teams and individuals highlighted below, now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.

Parliamentary Procedure teams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. Our state sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The state level team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason, and Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt. The team results are as follows:

1. Belle Fourche (pictured left to right): Advisors Austin Bishop, Krystin Hayworth, Nicole Kraft, Olivia Furrow, Reese McKenna, Ava McLennan and Dustin Kolb.

2. Scotland

3. Lennox-Sundstrom

4. Hitchcock-Tulare

5. Willow Lake

The All-State Parliamentary Procedure Team is comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. These awards are sponsored by Skinner Financial Services. Those selected are (pictured left to right):

Chair- Kaylee Bosma, Lennox-Sundstrom

Members At-Large:

Hattie Muellenbach, Milbank

Andy Brooker, Hitchcock-Tulare

Reese McKenna, Belle Fourche,

Nathaniel Collette, Lennox-Sundstrom

Tori Dvorak, Scotland

In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):

1. Matea Gordon, Sturgis

2. Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

3. Catherine Klein, Deubrook

4. Gabe Mattson, Deuel

5. Bobbi Eide, Gettysburg

6. Kylee Pollman, Bridgewater-Emery

7. Isabelle Mairose, Kimball

8. Corrina Ross, Sturgis

9. Shyla Schipper, Lennox-Sundstrom

10. Allie Westra, Beresford

In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Our state level and travel scholarship sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. Results were as follows (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd & 3rd):

Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central

Ellie Olsen, Deubrook

Rachel Rickenbach, Hot Springs

Collin White, Brookings

Gage Anderson, Lemmon

Cameron Noethlich, Doland

Sara Sveeggen, Beresford

Mason Moody, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Lainee Forst, Mitchell

Izzy Cagnones, Selby Area

Employment Interview Skills challenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Kindra Gordon and Lance, Shirley, Jordanne, and Dalton Howe. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):

1. Megan Sanders, Hot Springs

2. Sawyer Styles, Northwestern

3. Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central

4. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

5. Mya Dissing, Tri Valley

6. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall

7. Ashton Massey, Menno

8. Kathryn Rausch, Hoven

9. Taylor Even, Gregory County

10. Ali Zacharias, West Central

Ag Sales team members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis. The state travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Hoegemeyer Hybrids and Kevin and Amber Blagg. The results were:

1. Tri Valley (pictured left to right): Hunter Foster, Weston VanDerVliet, Brody Ahlquist and Nolan Schmidt

2. West Central

3. Wessington Springs

4. McCook Central

5. Sioux Valley

The Conduct of Chapter Meetings event is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. This event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Gary Bachman. The team results were:

1. McCook Central (pictured back row left to right): Colton Stiefvater, Joe Grady, Karlie Stiefvater, Madison Lauck (pictured front row left to right): Abbie Chase, Ava Sieverding, Lauren Roling

2. Lennox Sundstrom

3. Willow Lake

4. Belle Fourche

5. Montrose

Creed Speaking participants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were (pictured left to right Chair, Jeff VanderWal, 1st, 2nd, 3rd):

Bennett Gordon, Sturgis

Ashlyn Roudabush, Mitchell

Veronica Fonder, Milbank

Quynn Nielson, Sioux Valley

Mikael Nielson, Hitchcock-Tulare

Alexa Roland, Rapid City

Madi Raymond, Ethan

Lydia Main, Belle Fourche

Ridge Roduner, Wessington Springs

Jocelyn Rumpca, Webster

In Marketing Plan, teams of students determine a local community need and create a complete strategy for marketing a new agricultural product or company to fill that need. The sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc., and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by Hurley and Associates. The results are:

1. Garretson (pictured left to right): Sarah Welch, Drew Pederson, Jenna Van Holland

2. McCook Central

3. West Central

4. Parker

5. Howard

In Ag Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union and The Farm Forum. The results were:

West Central (pictured left to right): Advisor Linda Petersen, McKenna Sichmeller, Grace Harden, Wilson Droge, Josslin Jarding, Jude Jarding, Maia Kennedy, Keighlor Nolz

Howard

Hot Springs

Sturgis

Harrisburg

In Ag Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Inc. Results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd & 3rd):

Justin Hausmann, Winner

Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Annalese Crazy Bear, Lyman

Paisley Skonhard, Viborg-Hurley

Logan Rolph, Harding County

Josie Nold, Rutland

Gabrielle Rebelien, Sioux Valley

Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes

Jesse Cech, Lennox-Sundstrom

Ember Gabriel, Philip

The South Dakota FFA consists of over 102 FFA chapters with over 4,900 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org/ for more information, and/or follow us on Facebook (South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota FFA Association).

–South Dakota FFA