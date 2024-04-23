South Dakota FFA Elects State Officers at Convention



BROOKINGS, South Dakota – Six South Dakota FFA members were elected to serve as the 2024-2025 South Dakota FFA Officer team at the 96th South Dakota FFA Convention, April 18-20, 2024. As state officers, they will represent more than 6,437 South Dakota FFA members.

The 2024-2025 South Dakota FFA Officer team includes: President Maya Howard, Miller; Vice President Raul Berrones, Milbank; Secretary Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens; Treasurer Bailey Weegar, Viborg-Hurley; Reporter Hailey Kizer, Howard; and Sentinel Ben Storm, Sturgis.

The state FFA officer team will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership, and service. South Dakota FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry. State Officers advocate for the agriculture industry at various events including South Dakota FFA State Fair at the Ag Adventure Center as well as serve as delegates to the National FFA Convention this fall.

Sponsors of the State Officer Team Trainings, Official Dress, and Supplies are: Geffdog Design & Apparel, Black Hills Embroidery, LIttau Leather Company, 2003-2004 State Officers, 2013-2014 State Officer Team, 2018-2019 State Officer Team, 2021-2022 State Officer Team, 2008-2009 State Officers, Jonathan & Jeanette Linke, Jon & Emily Minor, CHS Foundation, SD Association of Cooperatives.