South Dakota FFA Foundation Auction to be Held August 21 at Dakotafest

(Bath, SD) – Titan Tire Corporation, a subsidiary of Titan International, Inc., will be hosting a tire auction for the South Dakota FFA Foundation at Dakotafest on Wednesday, August 21st at 2:00pm. The auction will include a variety of tires on-site and a John Deere 36” Triangle Tool Box with Tools.

“We are so grateful for the support of Titan Tire, Graham Tire, C & B Operations, LLC and BigIron Auctions for supporting the South Dakota FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for South Dakota FFA members,” says Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisors across the state.”

To participate in the live auction on Wednesday, August 21st at 2:00 pm:

• Sign in at the South Dakota FFA Foundation registration desk at Dakotafest for a bid number to participate in person located at Graham Tire lot #327.

• Auction will be conducted by BigIron.

The list of tires and toolbox information/ details about the live auction are also available at http://www.sdffafoundation.org.

–South Dakota FFA Foundation