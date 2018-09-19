South Dakota FFA Foundation Awards $3,000 in Grants for Local FFA Chapter Service Learning Projects

The FFA motto all FFA members learn includes the words," Living to Serve," making service a core value taught to South Dakota's over 6,000 high school Agriculture Education students through their FFA participation. With state educational budgets becoming tighter all the time, FFA chapters are forced to choose in which worthwhile activities they can still participate. Sometimes that means service projects do not happen. The SD FFA Foundation recognizes the value of local chapter service learning projects, and wants to enable Agriculture Education programs to focus on student and community development. As a result, the SD FFA Foundation provides up to $500/chapter for service projects in their local communities. SD FFA Executive Director, Gerri Ann Eide says, "We want to grow community leaders for tomorrow by encouraging FFA members to take an active role in the betterment of their communities, and find pride in the communities at the same time. These are valuable educational activities that impact agriculture education students for a lifetime."

Congratulations to the following chapters receiving SD FFA Foundation funds this fall for their service projects:

Brandon Valley – construct steel panels for hosting a petting zoo and the animal care class hands on learning

Doland – conduct "Beef Up your Reading" providing ag books for the elementary library and challenge prizes

Dupree – host a petting zoo and youth carnival

Lemmon – host a "Cowboy Market" providing elementary students healthy fresh fruits and

Madison- Farm safety camp

Miller –a landscape beautification project of a patio block planter bed by the Miller Community Center sign

Mitchell – make tie blankets for those in need at Christmas and for animals at the local Animal Shelter Sunshine Bible – extend the classroom with an outdoor wildlife center for aquatic safety instruction

These grants were made possible, as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, with Wilbur Ellis Company, Inc sponsoring the Miller and Madison. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota's FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org.

–South Dakota FFA