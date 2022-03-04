South Dakota FFA Foundation Inc receives a $1,500 grant for Ag Adventure Center

Grant provided by Farm Credit Services of America Working Here Fund for agriculture education

BATH, SOUTH DAKOTA- South Dakota FFA Foundation Inc received a $1,500 grant for the Ag Adventure Center on the SD State Fairgrounds. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund Grant will be used to update learning opportunities along sidewalks for an outdoor crop tour. The updates will take place in the bee pollinator area as well as around the new educational gazebo area. Some fencing will also be installed. This area hopes to connect the audience with a hands-on learning experience.

“Our Ag Adventure Center is a great opportunity to reach more urban populations,” said Gerri Eide, executive director. “Our outdoor exhibits will provide beauty, as well as education, drawing more people into our building.”

The project is planned to be completed in November 2022.

“At FCSAmerica, we welcome the opportunity to support the future generations of ag producers,” said Tonya Houska, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Huron office.

The South Dakota FFA Foundation Inc is one of 38 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2021. FCSAmerica awarded $111,420 during the latest grant cycle ending December 31, 2021.

–SD FFA