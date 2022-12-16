South Dakota FFA Foundation Provides FFA Jackets for Local Chapters

Bath, SD – (December 15, 2022) – The FFA jacket is the team “uniform,” to be worn at all official FFA events and competitions; a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization – a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. Ideally, each FFA member has his/her own jacket, however members come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds, and many of them cannot finance an FFA jacket. Chapter-owned jackets, that FFA members can borrow as needed, can aide these situations for generations of students.

The South Dakota FFA Foundation is using funds raised on Giving Tuesday, including a match grant from Wendy Mortenson Agency/American Family Insurance, to provide five FFA chapters with sets of ten FFA jackets for their chapters. Through a competitive application process of the SD FFA Foundation, the following FFA chapters have been selected to receive the funds: Belle Fourche, Estelline, Harrisburg, Leola, and Sisseton.

SD FFA Foundation Executive Director, Gerri Ann Eide says, “Having chapter-owned jackets will help encourage students to become involved and give FFA a try. They can experience the pride, dignity and honor of wearing a blue corduroy FFA jacket, as well as be inspired to become more involved and purchase their own jacket. We are so thankful to the Wendy Mortenson Agency/American Family Insurance for providing a match, and all those who donated to this valuable cause.”

The SD FFA Foundation supports the interests of FFA members, creating awareness of agriculture careers, agri-business opportunities and the needs of a growing and diversified industry. We financially support leadership development for 10,000 SD agriculture education students; support activities of 109 SD FFA Chapters and members; and reward FFA members and chapters for their successes.

–South Dakota FFA Foundation