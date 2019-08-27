South Dakota FFA Intern Recognized as One of 2019’s Top 100 Interns

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University agriculture education student Alex Toupal of Kimball, S.D. was recently named one of “Intern 100”, an honor presented by Way Up and Chegg to commend and recognize individuals who serve their organizations in an exceptional capacity as an intern. Selected by an expert panel and thousands of public votes, Toupal was chosen from over 500 other applicants for this award.

Since May of 2018, Toupal has interned with the South Dakota FFA Association, serving students within the nation’s largest youth organization. From assisting with office management duties, coaching state officers in facilitation and leadership skills to helping coordinate events that serve over 3,000 individuals, Toupal has truly provided support and assistance to ensure success within South Dakota FFA. Members across the state have come to know and love “Alex the Intern” as a friendly face and a helping hand in whatever they may need.

Graduating in December, Toupal has hopes to remain active within FFA as he begins a career as an agricultural educator.

–South Dakota FFA