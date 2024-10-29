South Dakota FFA members recognized for achievement at the National FFA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Students flooded the city of Indianapolis with an attendance of over 72,000 FFA members for National FFA Convention October 23-26 as they attended workshops, competed in different events, and heard messages from keynote speakers. SD FFA members and agricultural educators represented our state with class, integrity, and passion for agriculture, and were recognized for months of hard work and preparation as the convention proceedings finished up in Indianapolis.

The major highlights include:

1st Place Horse Evaluation Team – Rapid City Stevens FFA

8th Place Farm Business Management Team – Brookings FFA

National FFA Agriscience Fair Results:

Animal Systems, Div. 2 – Steele Anglin and William Winter, Tri-Valley FFA, 10th place

Animal Systems, Div. 6 – Colton Stiefvater and Karlie Stiefvater, McCook Central FFA, 3rd Place

Environmental Service/Natural Resources, Div 6. – Harlee Nielson and Mikael Nielson, 8th place

Food Products and Processing, Div. 6 – Zoey Dissing and McKenzie Mack, Tri-Valley FFA, 7th place

Plant Systems Div. 2 – Isaac Chase and Caleb Hoffman, McCook Central FFA, 8th Place

Plant Systems, Div. 5 – Tanner Eide, Gettysburg FFA, 8th Place

Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Div. 1 – Joseph Vanemmerick, McCook Central FFA, 10th place

Power Structural and Technical Systems, Div 2 – Beau Hieronimus and Bentley McMillen, McCook Central FFA, 10th place

Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Div. 4 – Gage Egger and Ty Oyen, McCook Central FFA, 5th place

Power, Structural and Technical Systems, Div. 6 – Sydney Neel and Lexi Nichols, West Central FFA, 6th Place

Social System Div. 3 – Bobbi Eide,Gettysburg FFA, 7th place

Social Systems Div. 6 – Lauren Roling and Alyssa Roling, McCook Central FFA, 2nd Place

Career and Leadership Development Event Results:

Gold Placings:

Ag Mechanics – Howard FFA; Team members include Zachary Connor, Thomas Connor, Gabe Miller and Mason Jacobson. Chapter advisor is Mrs. Charlene Weber.

Farm Business Management – Brookings FFA; Team members include Levi Murray, Clayton Nelson, Gabriel Stern, Kennedy Nemitz, along with Advisors Mr. Joshua Johnson and Mrs. Michelle Dykstra

Horse Evaluation – Rapid City Stevens FFA; Team members include Elliot Hendrix, Ethan Hendrix, Patty Timmons and Kaiva Coleman. Chapter advisor is Ms. Genie Hendrix.

Milk Quality – Milbank FFA; Team members include Joseph French, Morgean French, Veronica Fonder, and Jacob Erickson, along with their chapter advisor Ms. Sara Colombe.

Silver Placings:

Ag Communications – Gregory County FFA; Team members include Ava Kerner, Ella Sperl, Avery Zeisler and Aubree Miller. Chapter advisor is Mrs. Mollie Andrews.

Ag Issues Forum – Beresford FFA; Team members include Kayla Jensen, Ethan Hauck, Carley Crist, Lucas Anderson, Emma Andrews, Grace Norling, Kylie Mockler. Chapter advisor is Mrs. Bridget Twedt.

Agronomy – Harrisburg FFA; Team members include Trenton TeSlaa, Topher Moore, Kendrick Droppers and Izzy Smithback. Chapter advisors are Ms. Tara Fastert, Mr. Josh Christiansen, and Ms. Molly Roeman.

Chapter Conduct of Meetings – McCook Central FFA; Team members include Brooke Heumiller, Tucker Peterson, Gavin Kipp, Parker Randall, Luke Horstman, Julianne Grady, Taylor Thirft and Ella DeKnikker. Chapter advisor is Mr. Terry Rieckman.

Dairy Cattle Evaluation – Bridgewater-Emery FFA; Team members include Alaina Golder, Cash Martinez, Quinton Berg and Landon Berg. Chapter advisor is Mr. Alex Toupal.

Dairy Handling Event – Sutton Plucker, Lennox Sundstrom FFA

Extemporaneous Speaking – Lainee Forst, Mitchell FFA

Livestock Evaluation – Highmore FFA; Team members include Payton Beare, Kenidey Effling, Jady LeDoux and April Fallis. Chapter advisor is Mr. Todd Warring.

Marketing Plan – McCook Central FFA; Team members include Addison Ecklein, Lauren Roling and Callie Kaufmann. Chapter advisor is Mr. Terry Rieckman.

Meats Evaluation – Elkton FFA; Team members include Brooklyn Boersma, Brienna Boersma, Maddisyn Thompson and Dailynn Schomp. Chapter advisor is Mr. Andrew Zubke.

Natural Resources – Brookings FFA; Team members include Andre Dammen, Blake Herrig, Joey Fitzpatrick and Shane Harming (not pictured). Chapter advisors are Mr. Joshua Johnson and Mrs. Michelle Dykstra.

Nursery Landscape – Gettysburg FFA; Team members include Tanner Eide, Bobbi Eide, Trace Genzler, and Jerand Chase. Chapter advisor is Ms. Sarah McClure

Parliamentary Procedure – Willow Lake FFA; Team members include Shay Michalski, Emma Peterson, Ginny Warkenthien, Nora Terhark, Andrew Peterson and Sami Brenden. Chapter advisor is Mr. Dan Tonak.

Bronze Placings:

Ag Sales – Tri Valley FFA; Team members include Brea Janes, Tyler Groenewold, Espn Althoff and Ryken Hieronimus. Chapter advisor is Mr. Tanner Peterson.

Creed Speaking – Noah McGee, Freeman FFA

Employability Skills – Grace Lindeman, Parkston FFA

Floriculture – Wessington Springs FFA; Team members include Carissa Scheel, Mercedes Jones, Anna Arhart and Alyssa Grohs. Chapter advisor is Mr. Brady Duxbury.

Food Science – Milbank FFA; Team members include Raul Berrones Pedraza, Grace Weston, Sunne DeBoer and Sam Shelstad. Chapter advisor is Ms. Sara Colombe

Poultry Evaluation – Redfield FFA; Team members include Benson Beckler, Elden BLume, Evan Jaton and Kevin Weller. Chapter advisor is Mr. Bradley Chiak.

Vet Science – Brookings FFA; Members include Jordyn Tibbs, Desirae Johnson, Josie Nold and Landin Tucker. Chapter advisors are Mr. Joshua Johnson and Mrs. Michelle Dykstra.

Other Award Winners and Participants:

Honorary American Degree Recipients:

David Kayser, Alexandria, SD

James Wilson, Marion, SD

American Degree Recipients:

Belle Fourche – Dustin Kolb

Bridgewater Emery – Jackson Harberts, Morgan Terveen,

Brookings – Raesa Zelinsky

Centerville – Shane Rist,

Elkton – Emily Robbins,

Harrisburg – Ruby Mannes, McKenzie Putnam,

Hot Springs – Megan Sanders,

Lennox Sundstrom – Autumn Wittstruck

McCook Central – Aubree Kranz, Kayle Lauck, Tayah McGregor, Mason Pulse, Jonathon Schock, Ella Stiefvater, Samara Wolf

Miller – Destrie Morris, Trevor Werdel

Northwestern Area – Ethan Boekelheide, Ella Haven, Mitchell VanderWal,

Parker – Ashton Ross,

Parkston – Kacy Goehring, Ashlyn Tapio

Rapid City Stevens – Jessica Joens,

Scotland – Tori Dvorak,

Sioux Valley – Gabrielle Rebelein,

Tri Valley – Mya Dissing,

Webster – Caleb McGregor,

Wessington Springs – Austin Schimke,

West Central – Addison Bahrenfuss, Madison DeMent, Jesse Kline, Shayne Luzmoor, Dalton Mulder, Chase Olson, Connor Siemonsma, Alison Zacharias

National Convention Chorus:

Gabriel Mattson, Deuel

National Convention Band:

Emersen Lee, Lennox-Sundstrom

Cody Wiik, Milbank

Alexis Meyer, Milbank

Proficiency Finalist:

Service Learning – Abbie Chase, McCook Central FFA

Poultry Production – Elden Blume, Redfield FFA

Wildlife Production – Hailey Kizer, Howard FFA

National Star Chapter Award: The three star distinction is the highest awarded to chapters.

3 Star Chapter: Brookings

2 Star Chapter: Beresford, Bridgewater-Emery,Gregory County, McCook Central, Parker, Scotland, Tea Area, Tri-Valley and Viborg-Hurley

–South Dakota FFA