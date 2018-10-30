South Dakota FFA members shine in Indy

The excitement ran high in the city as students heard great messages of potential with the convention theme, Just One. President Trump spoke to the final session and recognized FFA members hard work and perseverance. SD FFA members and agricultural educators represented our state with class, integrity, and passion for agriculture, and were recognized for months of hard work and preparation as the convention proceedings finished up in Indianapolis. A few highlights to note:

National Winner – Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central, Agriscience Research Animal Systems Proficiency (photo)

National Winner – Megan Nash, Northwestern, Agriscience Fair, Environmental Services, Division 1 (photo)

National Winner – Danika Gordon, Sturgis, Agriscience Fair Social Systems, Division 3 (photo)

National Winner – Elle & Hadley Steifvater, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair – Social Systems, Division 6 (photo)

Runner Up American Star Farmer – Adam Eichacker, McCook Central

Recommended Stories For You

2nd Place – Extemporaneous Public Speaking – Bridger Gordon, Sturgis

National FFA Agriscience Fair Results:

Gold emblem winners:

2nd Place – Korbin Leddy, Milbank, Social Systems, Division 1

2nd – Mitchell and Sadie Vander Wal, Northwestern Area, Animal Systems, Division 6

4th – Ava Sandine and Emma Muth, McCook Central, Environmental Services, Division 1

4th – Elliott Chase and Braeden Kerkhove, McCook Central, Power, Structure, & Technical Systems, Division 2

4th – Kyle Schoon and Alex Moen, McCook Central, Social Sciences, Division 2

5th – Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Environmental Services, Division 3

5th – Landon Roling and Jayden Doane, McCook Central, Plant Systems, Division 2

6th – Hunter Eide, Gettysburg, , Animal Systems, Division 3

5th – Danielle Houghtaling and Taren Tschetter, Doland, Plant Systems, Division 6

7th – Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern Area, Plant Systems, Division 1

Silver Emblem winners:

7th – Sydney Grasma, McCook Central, Food Products & Processing Systems, Division 1

8th – Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern Area, Plant Systems, Division 3

8th – Trey Claussen, McCook Central, Power, Structures & Technical Systems, Division 1

9th – Michaela McCormick, McCook Central, Animal Systems, Division 1

10th – Caleb Schentzel, Northwestern Area, Environmental Services, Division 5

11th – Gabby Feterl and Aubree Kranz, McCook Central, Food Products & Processing Systems, Division 2

12th – Ethan Geraets and Lizabeth Delfs, Chester, Power, Structure & Technical Systems, Division 6

Career Development Event Results:

Gold teams & individuals

5th Place – Ag Issues – Wall; Abby Moon, Shelby Ruland, Karlie Dartt, Samantha Deustscher, Kassidy Sawvell, Ash Grenstine, Cooper McLaughlin, Advisor Dani Herring

10th place – Ag Communications – Northwestern Area, Alexis Rahm, Sadie Vander Wal (gold individual), Samantha Olson (gold individual), Christine Stoltenberg (gold individual), Advisor Noelle Swanson

12th place – Livestock Evaluation – McCook Central (3rd place team activity) Hadley Stiefvater, Jackson Nordlund, Ella Stiefvater, Tanner Peterson, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Silver Teams & Individuals

Ag Sales – West Central, Clay Farmer, Liz Carda, Reece Ullerich (gold individual), Jacob Harden, Advisor Linda Petersen

13th place Conduct of Meetings – McCook Central, Abigail Blagg, Paige Peterson, Madison Stroud, Lauren Stiefvater, Jacob Wagner, Kane Muth, Corbin Montreal, Advisors Terry Reickman and Tracy Chase

Employment Interview – Dalton Howe, Redfield

12th place Farm Business Management – Willow Lake, Abbie Bratland, Callie Flemming,, Mason Burke (gold individual), Zach Mulder (gold individual), Advisor Dan Tonak

Meats Evaluation & Technology – Lennox-Sundstrom, Kaleb Lunstra, Nicholas Ihnen, Jack Nordmann, Advisor Jim Wilson

Milk Quality and Products: Bridgewater-Emery; Joslyn Schrannk, Mercedes Mesman, Kristan Kotas, Sydney Hoffman, Advisor Karen Roudabush

Horse Evaluation – Brookings, Rachel Retterath, Braedon Lueders, Morgan Anderson, Emma Potsma, Advisor Josh Johnson

Parliamentary Procedure – McCook Central; Kyle Butzke (recognized as an accredited parliamentarian) Blake Pulse, Melissa Lauck, Ciara Rother, Brandon Lauer, Katie Reif, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Prepared Public Speaking – Jensina Davis, Brookings

Bronze Teams & Individuals

Ag Mechanics – Bon Homme, Noah Schenkel, Ethan Sorenson, and Dylan Rous, Advisor Mark Misar

Agronomy – Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, Wesley Linke, Megan Linke, Carter Linke, Collin Schmiedt, Advisor Jessica Ronning

Creed Speaking: Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Dairy Cattle Evaluation: Parkston; Erik Fuerniss, Brady Schoenfelder, Cordell Murtha, Sutton Hohn, Advisor Jacob Englin

Floriculture – Madison, Nichole Peters (gold individual), Kaitlyn Graff, Allie Kappenman, Jenny Bernard, Advisors Lori Christensen and Austin Kesteloot

Food Science and Technology – McCook Central; Taylor Reif, Morgan Erikson, Rylee Klinkhammer, Raygen Randall, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Marketing Plan – Lennox Sundstrom, Brook Geiken, Naomi Reiss, Sarah Kroeger, Advisor Jim Wilson

Natural Resources – McCook Central; Robert Koepsell, Avery Feterl, Collin Kolbeck, Dylan Klinkhammer, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Nursery/Landscape: McCook Central; Sarah Wegener, Katelyn Winberg, Alexis Jimenez, Rachel Krier, Advisors Terry Rieckman and Tracy Chase

Honorary American Degree recipient: Patty Larson, Hartford

–South Dakota FFA