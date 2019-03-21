South Dakota FFA To Award Scholarships

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota FFA is dedicated to premier leadership, personal growth, and career success and is therefore proud to support South Dakota FFA members in their post-secondary education. The following scholarships will be awarded on April 8th, 2019 at the Second General Session of the 91st South Dakota FFA State Convention as part of the South Dakota FFA Foundation's collegiate scholarship program.

The Gary Grey Agricultural Education Scholarship The Agricultural Education Scholarship is awarded to a senior FFA member who intends to study Agricultural Education at a post-secondary institution. This year's recipient of the $1,000 scholarship is Tanner Peterson of the McCook Central Chapter.

Blue & Gold Scholarships The South Dakota FFA offers Blue and Gold Scholarships to any graduating senior who is planning to enroll in an agriculture-related field in one of South Dakota's institutions. This year's recipients of the $750 scholarships are Megan Schoeneman (West Central FFA Chapter), Kayla Smeenk (Harrisburg FFA Chapter), Conner Thaler (Beresford FFA Chapter) and Sydney Miller (Hot Springs FFA Chapter).

Bob Titus Memorial Scholarship The Bob Titus Memorial Scholarship, which is sponsored by Sioux Falls Ford, was established in memory of Bob Titus, father of past state FFA officer Jenny Titus-Jacobson. The recipient of this $500 scholarship is Blake Pulse of the McCook Central FFA Chapter.

Mary Hansen Memorial Scholarships The Mary Hanson Memorial Scholarships are intended for FFA members who are residents in Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. This year's recipients of the $750 scholarships are Brooke Knudson (Canton FFA Chapter), Kadyn Nolz (West Central FFA Chapter), Kayla Smeenk (Harrisburg FFA Chapter) and Maizy Baldwin (Canton FFA Chapter).

Bayer Scholarships As a Four Star Team Ag Ed Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Bayer sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year's recipients are Conner Edelman (Menno FFA Chapter), Michelle Mileham (Brookings FFA Chapter), Grant Hamilton (Hitchcock-Tulare FFA Chapter), and Emily Cap (Bon Homme FFA Chapter).

Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Scholarships As a Distinguished Star Team Ag Ed Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Twin Cities Region Northland Ford sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year's recipients are Whitley Reder (Belle Fourche FFA Chapter) Kadyn Nolz (West Central FFA Chapter), Danielle Houghtaling (Doland FFA Chapter), and Maria Beadle (Bowdle FFA Chapter).

Wade Lang Memorial Scholarship The Wade Lang Memorial Scholarship is given in memory of Wade Lang who served as the South Dakota State FFA Treasurer from 1991-1992. The recipient of this $500 memorial scholarship is Rachel Retterath of the Brookings FFA Chapter.

Marsh Agricultural Scholarship The Marsh Agricultural Scholarship is a scholarship for students studying agricultural and is sponsored by Doug and Claire Marsh. The recipients of this $500 scholarship are Mark Hamilton (Wolsey-Wessington FFA Chapter), Jeffrey Paulson (Clark FFA Chapter) and Blake Olson (Parker FFA Chapter).

Wosje Agricultural Business Scholarship The Wosje Agricultural Business Scholarships are sponsored by Chad and Rhonda Wosje. Chad and Rhonda are South Dakota State University graduates and Sioux Valley FFA Alumni members. The recipients of these $500 scholarships are Shania Knutson (ViborgHurley FFA Chapter) and Brandon Volmer (Winner FFA Chapter).

CHS Foundation Scholarships As a Four Star Team Ag Ed Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the CHS Foundation sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year's recipients are Alicia VanderWal (Sioux Valley FFA Chapter), Christina Masterson (Chester FFA Chapter), Taylor McMartin (West Central FFA Chapter) and Jackson Fiegen (Parker FFA Chapter).

Agtegra Scholarships As a Four Star Team Ag Ed Partner with the South Dakota FFA Foundation, Agtegra sponsors four $500 scholarships. This year's recipients are Kadin LaBrie (Doland FFA Chapter), Mason Burke (Willow Lake FFA Chapter), Cole Nafziger (Gettysburg FFA Chapter), and Brady Christiansen (Madison FFA Chapter).

WLC Scholarship The WLC Scholarships are sponsored by the South Dakota FFA Foundation. These scholarships aid high school members in attending the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington DC. The recipients of these $500 scholarships are Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker FFA Chapter), Trinity Peterson (Willow Lake FFA Chapter), Perri Liedtke (Sioux Valley FFA Chapter), and Meagan Blare (Winner FFA Chapter).

Ernie Wingen Scholarship The Ernie Wingen Scholarship is sponsored by Fred DeRouchey and Pat Wingen. The recipient of this scholarship is Peter Rausch of the Hoven FFA Chapter.

–South Dakota FFA