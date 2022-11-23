South Dakota: Fifty-six 4-H Members Win Premier Exhibitor Awards for 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fifty-six South Dakota 4-H members won Premier Exhibitor Awards this year in their respective animal projects.

Competitors in all three 4-H age divisions received awards in four categories: Large Animal (beef, sheep, swine, meat goat); Dairy and Small Animal (dairy goat, dairy cattle, rabbit, poultry); Horse; and Dog. The top five in each division received a cash award.

The Premier Exhibitor Awards celebrate and recognize well-rounded youth accomplishment in 4-H animal projects. In each category, participants must compete in state-level showmanship, a class (performance or market/breeding), and skill-a-thon knowledge contest.

Scores from each competition contribute to the overall premier exhibitor score. Each event is worth 100 points, with a maximum of 300 points available for the division award. The winner in each age division receives 100 points; second place receives 97 points, with third through fifth places receiving similarly graded scores. After that, all purple ribbon winners receive 85 points, blue ribbon winners receive 80 points, red ribbons receive 75 points, and whiteribbons receive 70 points. If the 4-H member competes in more than one performance or market/breeding class, the participant’s top ribbon placing is used to determine their points for that event. In the skill-a-thon, the adjusted score uses each contestant’s five best stations.

Kasee Hieb, SDSU Extension 4-H Agri-Workforce Coordinator, said this rewards youth who demonstrate a balance of knowledge, ability, and work ethic.

Nearly 150 youth participated in the competition this year, and Hieb hopes to see that number grow even more next year.

“These youth did a wonderful job this year,” said Hieb. “They are pushing themselves to be the best of the best, and it is so much fun to see learning happen across the full spectrum of 4-H events.”

Large Animal Premier Exhibitor Award winners

Senior Division

1st Place – Patrick Kralicek, Yankton;

2nd Place – Carissa Scheel, Buffalo/Jerauld;

3rd Place – Josie Nold, Brookings;

4th Place – Colton Stiefvater, McCook;

5th Place – Quinton Berg, Hanson

Junior Division

1st Place – Jayna Blume, Hughes/Stanley;

2nd Place – Landon Berg, Hanson;

3rd Place – Creighten Werning, Hanson;

4th Place – Taylor McGraw, Clark;

5th Place – Charlie Cody, Minnehaha

Beginner Division

1st Place – Swayzee Dunsmore, Buffalo/Jerauld;

2nd Place – Skylar Stiefvater, McCook;

3rd Place – Cannon Reimann, Hand;

4th Place – Alana Olsen, Yankton

5th Place – Kaycee Scheel, Buffalo/Jerauld

Small Animal Premier Exhibitor Award winners

Senior Division

1st Place – Sophia Fogarty, Brown;

2nd Place – Brianna Gilchrist, Tripp

3rd Place – Ashley Tieszen, Turner;

4th Place – Hunter Masterson, Hutchinson;

5th Place – Madison Hofer, Turner

Junior Division

1st Place – Johnathan Neuharth, Hughes/Stanley;

2nd Place – Justin Neuharth, Hughes/Stanley;

3rd Place – Brityn Davies, Kingsbury;

4th Place – Regan Rasmussen, Union

5th Place – Braelyn Berens, Turner

Beginner Division

1st Place – Sabrina Fuller, Clark;

2nd Place – Mya McCloud, Kingsbury

3rd Place – Jacie Fogarty, Brown;

4th Place – Braden Mueller, Grant;

5th Place – Derek Flisrand, Codington

Premier Dog Exhibitor Award winners

Senior Division

1st Place – Kyla Logan, Spink;

2nd Place – Jodyn Bawek, Spink

3rd Place – Bailey Feistner, Sanborn;

4th Place – Lexi Messmer, Davison

5th Place – Colton Wicks, Lake

Junior Division

1st Place – Lydia Blachford, Faulk;

2nd Place – Max Brosz, Hughes/Stanley

3rd Place – Emerson DeWitte, Davison;

4th Place – Sarah Bultje, Davison;

5th Place – Willa Wurtz, Spink

Beginner Division

1st Place – Steven Munger, Brown;

2nd Place – Kathryn Framstad, Kingsbury

3rd Place – Isaiah Hughes, Day;

4th Place – Graham Munger, Brown

Premier Horse Exhibitor Award winners

Senior Division

1st Place – Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton;

2nd Place – Delaney Zoss, Sanborn;

3rd Place – Bailey Fairbanks, Tripp;

4th Place – Josie Nold, Brookings

5th Place – Rachel Bryan, Union

Junior Division

1st Place – Bailey Schwagel, Grant;

2nd Place – Cash Martinez, Hutchinson;

3rd Place – Payton Sargent, Tripp;

4th Place – Liam Harstad, Roberts;

Beginner Division

1st Place – Emersyn Schwagel, Grant;

2nd Place – Harper Harstad, Roberts

3rd Place – Magda Martinez, Hutchinson

