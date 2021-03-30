South Dakota Fire Report 3/30/21

Divide Fire in Perkins County— As of 9 am, the Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are continuing to work the fire.

Initial assessment of the Divide Fire is estimating it to have burned approximately 8,000 acres. No homes were lost as a result of the fire, however some outbuildings burned. As of this morning no injuries were reported.

Schroeder Fire — West edge of Rapid City. 1,900 acres. Have ordered air support. Several neighborhoods in west Rapid were evacuated. Reported one home and two pole barns did burn. The fire is human caused and under investigation.

Dry Creek- Central SD, near Murdo. 9,400 acres – closed the interstate yesterday between Kadoka and Murdo

244 Fire — 7.5 miles ESE of Hill City 75 acres. Started yesterday at 10:30 a.m.

Keystone Fire — 8.3 miles ESE of Hill City. 15 acres. Started yesterday at 9:22 a.m.

Weather

75 mpg gusts yesterday. Cool today, but the wind didn’t go down overnight, and they’re expecting 55 mph gusts with 30-40 sustained winds across western SD. Extreme fire danger on the plains.

Tips from people who have been there

– Put together an evacuation plan.

– Keep fuel in the tractors, tires up on the discs or plows or whatever you might need to build a fire line.

– Fill some tanks with water. You never know when the power will get cut and your well will be useless.

– Hook up the trailer, check the tires. Make it easy for someone else to help you evacuate, if necessary.

–Gather up the “must take” items, and put them in a vehicle. Put the keys in the vehicles so if neighbors are helping out, they are ready to go.

– There’s nothing you can’t replace.

– Fire is dangerous and unpredicatable. Try to get some training in fire behavior so you can do what you need to do, safely.

– Thinking about “what would I do” now saves a lot of “I wish I would haves” later.

– Take care, be safe. We love to write stories about people in agriculture, but we prefer them to be alive.

