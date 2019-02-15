South Dakota girl wins national ag essay contest

The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) has announced the 2019 National Ag Day video and written essay winners. The winners were chosen based on the theme: Agriculture: Food for Life. How does our nation lead the way?

The theme presented an opportunity for high school students to address how American agriculture feeds the growing population. Entrants chose to either write an essay or create a video. One written winner and one video winner were selected.

"CHS has long supported rural youth education and leadership programs and we are proud to give this year's essay contest winners a platform that lets them share their ideas with a broader audience," says Annette Degnan, CHS Inc., director, Marketing Communications, and Agriculture Council of America board member.

The national written essay winner, Grace Brose from Box Elder, South Dakota, receives a $1,000 prize and travel to Washington, D.C., for recognition at the National Press Club on March 14, 2019. During this event, she will have the opportunity to read the winning essay and will join other youth for a panel discussion on issues and challenges in agriculture. The contests also named two merit winners who receive $100 and blog posts featuring their essays. They are Brody Allen Snook of Marseilles, IL and Emily Li of Sugar Land, TX. This year's Video essay winner, Jacob Kandell of Mason, Ohio, wins a $1,000 prize. The winning entries can be viewed online at https://www.agday.org/2019-contest-winners.

The Ag Day Essay Contest is sponsored by CHS Inc., National Association of Farm Broadcasting and Farm Progress.

Founded in 1973, National Ag Day encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

Learn more and register for events at agday.org.

– Agriculture Council of America