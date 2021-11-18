South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be keynote speaker at 2021 PRCA Convention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 PRCA Convention in Las Vegas.

The governor will address convention attendees at the Grand Ballroom at the South Point Hotel and Casino, Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. (PT).

The gathering of PRCA members precedes the biggest event on ProRodeo’s annual calendar, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas.

“We are honored Governor Noem will keynote our convention,” said Tom Glause, chief executive officer of the PRCA. “She appreciates the work ethic of our cowboys and what they represent. We couldn’t have a better keynote speaker.”

The theme for this year’s convention is Back in the Saddle Again, and Governor Noem will address attendees on the challenges that she has witnessed in her career and the positive change she is bringing to her community.

In 2010, after serving in the South Dakota legislature for several years, Noem was elected to serve as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2018, with the platform of protecting South Dakotans against tax increases, government growth, federal intrusion, and government secrecy, she was elected as South Dakota’s first-ever female governor.

Noem is a wife, a mother, and a lifelong rancher, farmer, and small business owner. She and her husband, Bryon, have three children, Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.

Convention attendees will discuss what enabled ProRodeo to overcome the unexpected challenges of the 2021 season and the changes facing professional sports in the years ahead.

As in prior years, the convention will feature the State of the PRCA address from Glause as well as the PRCA Member Tradeshow.

The PRCA National Convention is the annual meeting of the organization’s members. It is the gathering to review the achievements of the prior year and lay out new strategic areas of focus for the year ahead. The evenings are highlighted with fan favorites: the 14th annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala on Nov. 29 honoring Spearfish, S.D., native and ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider Clint Johnson, the 2021 Legend of ProRodeo; the PRCA Welcome Reception and the PRCA Annual Awards Banquet to recognize the extraordinary achievements of PRCA members.

The 2021 PRCA National Convention will take place at the South Point. Registration is open for PRCA members and their guests at http://www.prcaconvention.com

–PRCA