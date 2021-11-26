South Dakota Grassland Coalition meeting: Dec. 14, Pierre

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition Annual Meeting will be held on December 14th in Pierre. The Annual Meeting will begin at 10 am at Richie Z’s BBQ (401 S Central Avenue). Scheduled to speak is Glenn Elzinga, Alderspring Ranch. The topics Glenn will cover include:

The metrics of Soil Health. five easily repeatable things you can do on your ranch to monitor change.

How can we insulate ourselves against weather?

How wolves, Jim Gerrish, and prime ribeye’s turned a ranch around.

The what, when, how and why of grassland diversity.

Glenn will also tell his story of purchasing a worn-out ranch in central Idaho and over time creating healthy land and a viable organic grass-fed beef retail business.

His presentation will include the importance of soil health and wellness for cattle and people. He will reinforce the importance of animals on grassland as critical components for agriculture, as food provides sustenance. Glenn and his wife Caryl are parents to seven daughters and have been raising organic grass-fed beef for nearly 30 years. They are usually taking care of 300-400 cattle on deeded and rangeland acres in Idaho. Glenn has a university background in botany and biology, with a forestry degree. You can learn more about Alderspring Ranch and Glenn at http://www.alderspring.com .

Registration and coffee at 9:30, Glenn begins at 10:00, lunch at 12:00, and the Annual Meeting Agenda will begin at 12:45 and is scheduled until 1:30 pm. Glenn will present again after the annual meeting until 3:30. The meal and meeting are free to all SDGC Members. For others interested in attending the cost is just $35 and includes a one-year membership to the SDGC. Please RSVP to Judge Jessop by December 10th you can email Judge at jljessop@kennebectelephone.com or call 605-280-0127.

–South Dakota Grasslands Coalition