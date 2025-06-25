South Dakota Hall of Fame Awards Hyde County Parks and Recreation with an Acts of Excellence Award

On June 21, 2025, Country Tractor Run officially received its Acts of Excellence award in a public ceremony in New Effington, South Dakota.



The South Dakota Hall of Fame first announced the list of 2025 Acts of Excellence recipients in April 2025, and has been honoring individuals and organizations throughout South Dakota with award ceremonies in each act’s hometown.

During the ceremony, South Dakota Hall of Fame CEO, Laurie Becvar, shared, “The passion and the commitment of this group are simply amazing. Their enthusiasm is truly inspiring. They are an example of people driven by something greater than themselves; they are making a real difference in the lives of kids and families. We are honored at the South Dakota Hall of Fame to hold them up with this Award.”

About Country Tractor Run’s Act of Excellence

In the small town of New Effington, South Dakota, a powerful tradition has been steadily growing—one that turns the rumble of tractors into a rallying cry for compassion. The Country Tractor Run, spearheaded by Mike Ceroll and a dedicated crew of volunteers, is more than a scenic drive—it’s a mission on wheels.

Each June, regardless of weather, a caravan of tractors ranging from vintage to brand new embarks on a 50-mile journey. The event culminates with a community meal, a spirited auction, and a lively street dance. But what truly sets this gathering apart is its purpose: every dollar raised supports Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical medical conditions.

Since its inception, the Country Tractor Run has raised over $500,000, funding a minimum of two wishes per year across the region. This feat is not the work of a large nonprofit or corporate entity, but of everyday people who believe in the power of showing up, year after year, for families who need it most.

Organized with heart and executed with precision, the Country Tractor Run has become a point of pride for the town. From hearty meals and bean bag tournaments leading up to the big day, to the volunteers who manage logistics, cook meals, and share stories, every part of the experience is fueled by generosity.

It’s not just about the funds raised—it’s about the hope delivered, the community strengthened, and the example set for what rural generosity looks like in action. The Country Tractor Run is a shining example of South Dakota’s spirit: resilient, compassionate, and deeply committed to lifting others.

Pictured left to right: SDHoF Board Director Gerry Likness, SDHoF CEO Laurie Becvar, Mike and Brenda Ceroll, and Make-A-Wish SD and Montana CEO, Sue Salter.

About the Acts of Excellence Program

The South Dakota Hall of Fame’s Acts of Excellence program, proudly sponsored by Sanford Health, celebrates individuals and organizations across South Dakota whose contributions foster a culture of excellence. From revitalizing community spaces to empowering the next generation, these honorees remind us that impactful change often begins with a single act of kindness or courage.

-South Dakota Hall of Fame