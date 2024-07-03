South Dakota Hall of Fame: Hugh Ingalls

1960 - South Dakota Outstanding Young Farmer, Meade County; Statewide 3rd place: Jr Chamber of Commerce

1983 - Centennial Angus Herd Award: American Angus Association

1990 - Outstanding Producer of the Year: Black Hills Angus Association

1995 – Stockman of the Year: Black Hills Stock Show

1998 – Honored Angus Family Award: South Dakota Angus Association

2001 – Volunteer of the Year: Central States Fair

2004 – Friend of the Beef Industry Award: South Dakota State University

2005 – Ag Producer of the Year: Rapid City Chamber of Commerce

2007 – Distinguished Service Award: Black Hills Angus Association

2010 - Hall of Fame Silver Spur Award: Black Hills Stock Show

2010 - Inductee: Angus Heritage Foundation, American Angus Association

2015 – Prime Promoter Individual: South Dakota Beef Industry Council

2015 - Century Award: American Angus Association

2016 – Eminent Farmer/Rancher: South Dakota State University

2021 - Perkins County Friend of the Fair Past Service to Cattle Organizations: Chairman and board member: Meade County Stock Growers Association

Committee member: South Dakota Stock Growers Association

Chairman and board member: Black Hills Angus Association

Chairman and board member: South Dakota Angus Association

Chairman and board member: South Dakota Beef Cattle Improvement Association

Board member: South Dakota Beef Council

South Dakota Delegate to the American Angus Assoc Annual Meeting: 40+ years

South Dakota Delegate to Moldova, Mexico, 1995: South Dakota Dept of Agriculture

Provided Angus steers to SDSU for beef quality research for 30+ years Hugh Ingalls Cattle Industry Awards:Past Service to Cattle Organizations:

Faith, South Dakota rancher Hugh Ingalls joins the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2024. | RW photo

Meade County, South Dakota rancher Hugh Ingalls joins the ranks of the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2024. The grandson of pioneer homesteaders, Hugh’s family has called the gumbo, prickly pear and buffalo grass of western South Dakota home since 1908.

Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls. | Courtesy photo

Tenacity. Grit. Neighborliness. Deep roots in agriculture. Over a century of registered Angus cattle. From a horse drawn five foot sickle mower to modern machinery, EPDs and genetic testing, Ingalls and his family embody South Dakota’s agricultural and cattle industries.

“I didn’t get here by myself,” was Ingalls’ response to the nomination. “Really I’m nobody special, but I got to work with a lot of special people.”

Hugh and his wife Eleanor raised their six children on the ranch west of Faith, working together to care for the cattle.

“My family pitched in and worked to get things done, and when I say family, I include Eleanor,” Hugh said.

Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls. | Courtesy photo

The couple celebrated 74 years of marriage on June 1, and they’re still smiling at each other. Whether she was in the saddle or in the garden, helping move cattle or putting a meal on the table, Eleanor has supported Hugh and worked beside him in every endeavor.

The Hall of Fame nomination tops the list of a lifetime of achievements.

It’s a list of well-deserved honors, yet Hugh asserts his most important accomplishment is knowing the Lord.

“I’ve had a lot of help from the Lord along the road,” he said. “There have been some big bumps. He helped me through. My faith has given me purpose in life.”

Some of the Lord’s help came through Eleanor’s prayers, carrying Hugh and hired men through devastation as drastic as the October, 2013 “Atlas” blizzard, the April blizzard of 1997, or the March blizzard of ’66.

“I’ve always maintained that if the base herd was good enough it would carry you over some of those losses,” Hugh said.

In spite of substantial losses in his own herd, Hugh offered to loan cows to young ranchers to help them recover from the shattering losses of the “Atlas” storm.

Ingalls Centennial Angus cows are known as the oldest Angus herd in South Dakota. The family has owned registered Angus cattle since 1895 when Hugh’s great-grandfather, James L. Ingalls, purchased an Angus bull with the registration certificate number 19975 and a hand-written pedigree. Hugh’s father, Lawrence Ingalls, gave Hugh his first registered Angus heifer 82 years ago. Hugh was one of the first cattlemen in South Dakota to incorporate production records into his ranch management practices, and this has been a vital part of the Ingalls breeding program since 1956.

Dr. Robbi Pritchard at South Dakota State University collaborated with Hugh on over 20 research projects. The University purchased Hugh’s steer calves every fall starting in the 1980s, using them in nationally recognized research for over 30 years. According to Dr. Pritchard, Hugh provided the biggest and most productive herd resource for South Dakota State University’s Animal Science Department.

“I am not aware of anywhere else in the United States where someone has made that kind of a contribution to land grant university research on such a large scale,” Pritchard said.

Lawrence Ingalls had a strong impact on Hugh’s life, instilling values of honesty, hard work, perseverance, and a striving for excellence in his children.

“My Dad taught me how to work,” Hugh said. “He taught me honesty. He was pretty firm.”

Hugh was only nine years old when his mother Marie died. Mable, only a year older than Hugh, took on quite a role as the oldest sister, and Grandma Ingalls, who lived just across the road, “was always there.” Hugh, too, shouldered responsibilities beyond his years.

Lawrence took over a double role as a parent.

“I thought he did ok,” Hugh said.

Ingalls has seen a lifetime of changes in agriculture.

“One of my mottos is: ‘Change for the sake of change is no better than tradition for the sake of tradition.’ It applies either way you say it.”

Still, Hugh said, most of the changes have been positive for the industry.

“People take better care of their pastures, they don’t overgraze as much, and they do a better job of selecting replacement females,” he said.

Mechanization radically changed ranching in Hugh’s lifetime. His early years involved an extraordinary degree of manual labor. Teams of horses pulled mowers, rakes, buckers, wagons, plows and bobsleds. Hay was pitched by hand, grain was shoveled by hand and carried to livestock in buckets. Modern machinery came, in time: tractors with loaders for moving hay, mower-conditioners, balers, snow-blowers: bigger, better equipment that made the tasks of animal husbandry less physically daunting and more efficient.

“We didn’t have anything to load hay with till probably when I was in High School,” Hugh said.

The Angus breed, too, has changed. More than one fad has come and gone, but Hugh believes that overall, it has improved through selection.

“We have always tried to balance selection for multiple traits,” Hugh said. “You can’t select too heavy on one trait or you will sacrifice other traits. Our cows don’t have the luxury to follow fads. The closest we’ve come to following a fad is selecting for weaning weights; that’s what pays the bills.”

Hugh and Eleanor dispersed their herd in 2020, but a few special cows stayed on the ranch. A bull sale has been held every spring since the dispersal in conjunction with Ty and Kari Dieters’ Turtle Creek Angus bulls.

Hugh Ingalls. | RW photo

Ingalls’ rafter 61 brand, a mark of quality Angus cattle. | RW photo

Hugh selecting bull calves out of the spring 2014 calf crop. | RW photo

Haying season brings a smile to Hugh’s face. Although he’s not doing the day to day work on the ranch, his passion for land and livestock is still strong.

“I love cutting hay and feeding that hay to cows!” he said.

Ingalls Angus cows set the bar high. They excel in maternal traits, growth and fertility, and do well both on the range and in the feedlot.

“Through fad and fashion, good years and bad, the Angus cow has been, is today and will be tomorrow, the pattern of excellence for others to follow and attempt to attain,” Hugh once stated.

Hugh is still actively involved in management decisions for his cows.

“Speaking of cows, Ty called; all of a sudden it’s breeding time,” Hugh said.

There will be another crop of Ingalls Centennial Angus calves next spring.

Hugh Ingalls, South Dakota Angus Tour 2023. | RW photo

Ingalls bull calf. | RW photo

Ingalls heifer calf. | RW photo

Teddy Roosevelt said, “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.”

Perhaps, even more than the public accolades, it is the unseen, unsung, everyday, down-to-earth work of a lifetime in agriculture which makes Hugh Ingalls exceptionally worthy of a place in the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Investing in quality genetics. Walking the line between pushing the bar just a little higher and maintaining balanced traits. Caring for livestock while working with, or at times, fighting against mother nature.

Ferrying a pickup load or two of neighbors and family all helping with branding or sorting or working cattle to the house for a meal; rows of boots and hats lining the porch.

A battered and stained gray felt hat in the blue Dodge or the cake pickup or the bidirectional. Mechanic work in the shop, a tractor or piece of machinery taken all to pieces and put together again; oil and grease and grime and getting the pieces all back in place.

Saddling a horse and donning a slicker to go turn bulls out in a much needed and very welcome rain. Sorting pairs in a dance between spring and summer with May clouds and blue sky and sagebrush for the stage; humans and horses and cattle each with their place in the choreography. A whirring propeller and the happy hum of an airplane, lifting off on an early summer morning to check pastures.

Laying windrows down across the hayfields; loading machinery to find hay to put up to ride out a drought. Gathering bales in; rows on rows of stacks filling the yards and standing sentinel on the hill between summer and winter pastures.

Dusty fall shots, frosty mornings, the music of weaned calves bawling, truckloads of steers headed up the hill past Horse Butte. Green hay rolled out on brown grass or across the snow.

Sorting bulls. Covering the dining room table with records. Bull buyers walking the pens and coming to the house for coffee.

Pregnancy testing; freeze branding; AIing. Bringing cows home through a blizzard. Heifers bedded in deep straw in the barn. Checking every hour through dark nights and driving snow. Pairing out after a storm.

Mud and slick gumbo in the spring bringing green grass and a hay crop and weaving through the seasons once again.

In these, the day in and day out tasks of ranch work, Hugh Ingalls represents farmers and ranchers throughout South Dakota. His place in the Hall of Fame expresses the significance of the part each individual plays in our agricultural industry, and the tenacity, resilience, determination and respect of South Dakotans past, present and future.

“South Dakota is cut out to be an agricultural state,” he said. “I don’t mind saying ‘I’m from South Dakota.'”

His ancestors chose South Dakota and chose Angus cattle; Hugh chose both.

Dr. Pritchard summed up Hugh’s legacy well.

“Hugh represents the dignity, integrity, determination, willingness to learn, and the sense of adventure that inspires. He has lived as an example of what we imagine when we tell others what is good about South Dakota ranching. I haven’t met anyone involved in the state’s cattle industry who is more widely known and respected.”

Congratulations, Hugh, on joining the South Dakota Hall of Fame.