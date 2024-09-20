South Dakota High School Rodeo Association to discuss possible fall rodeos, other issues at upcoming meeting

The South Dakota High School Rodeo Association will discuss several proposed significant changes at their upcoming meeting.

Proposed bylaw changes will be discussed and voted on during the Sept. 28, 2024, meeting at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre.

According to the website, those proposals include:

Adding a fourth student officer. With this change, each region would have an officer. Currently the student officers include President, Vice President and Secretary. The proposal, suggested by Brad McGirr and Penny Schlagel, would add the position of Treasurer, for a total of four student officers. Allowing 5th grade students to compete in junior high rodeos. Under the current rules, 6th, 7th and 8th graders participate in the junior high rodeos. Adding 5th grade would align South Dakota rules with the new National Junior High Rodeo Association rules. Implementation of 3, 3-year term limits for the president, vice president and board members. Currently, these positions serve 3 year terms, and there is no limit to the number of terms they may serve. Implementation of an audit by a certified public accountant every three years. Currently the board of directors conducts its own audit of the books. Changing the date/location of the annual meeting to: the Sunday of state high school finals in the town hosting the state finals. Currently, the annual meeting is the last Saturday of Sept. in Pierre/Ft. Pierre. Changes to the way the state finals’ location is selected. Requiring that the board may extend a previous two-year contract for the finals location by another two years ONLY IF the board has presented the idea to the membership during the annual meeting AND requiring that the finals location be set by the board of directors during the annual meeting. Adding 2 regional rodeos – to be held in the fall. Currently each region holds 4 regional rodeos over two weekends. The Saturday rodeo and the Sunday rodeo are considered separate rodeos. The rule would add two rodeos (one weekend) in the fall. Specific rules for upkeep of the grounds to help keep contestants and horses safe.

Dee and Tyler Haugen of Sturgis brought forward numbers 2-8. Most of the proposals (1-7) would be by law changes, and will be voted on by the general membership at the annual meeting. The eighth proposal, affecting the grounds management is not a bylaw change, so it will be voted on by the board of directors, not the general membership.

South Dakota High School Rodeo Association president Lance Lesmeister, Eagle Butte, said any adult age 18 years or older is eligible to join the SDHSRA. The annual meeting is open to all members, and any adult wishing to join the organization can do so on site prior to the meeting.

Dee Haugen and Lesmeister both told TSLN that the 2nd by law change proposal (to allow 5th graders to take part in junior high rodeo) is essentially a formality that they expect to pass since the national high school rodeo association has already passed that policy.

Dee said that she brought the proposals forward because she has talked to members with concerns about a variety of different issues.

Regarding the annual meeting, she said she believes that holding the meeting during state finals rather than in September will encourage more participation in the meeting, because many SDHSRA members are already present at the finals.

As far as the addition of the fall rodeos, Dee explained that there are a couple of different options for the four regions (Northwest, Southwest, River, East). She said the proposed rule would allow two regions to go together to co-host the fall rodeos together. For example, the Northwest and Southwest regions could co-host a rodeo in Rapid City and the River and East regions could work together to host a rodeo in Huron. If the regions prefer to host their own fall rodeos, they have that option as well.

She said if the rodeos are co-hosted, the top contestants from each region could earn points just as if the rodeos were separate. “For example, if Johnny from the Northwest wins the saddle bronc, and Billy from the Southwest gets second place, they could each earn 10 points,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time the concept of fall rodeos has been discussed. In the past some SDHSRA members voiced their opposition to the idea because they believe the rodeo athletes are already committed to ranch work or fall sports during that season.

Dee said she doesn’t really care if fall rodeos are added. “It makes no difference to me. Rain, shine, whatever, my family will still rodeo. It’s just something consistently brought up,” she said.

She said adding fall rodeos would help South Dakota “keep up with the times.” She said the proposal could allow athletes to skip one spring rodeo if they take part in a fall rodeo. She added that the currently 15-day spring rodeo schedule is “grueling” for athletes, parents and rodeo committees.

Robyn Floyd of Buffalo doesn’t support the addition of fall rodeos because many rodeo athletes make up the sports teams in their small towns.

“I feel like it’s important to have all-around athletes and in the small schools we need as many athletes as possible to go out for each sport to keep them thriving. Having a rodeo in the fall may discourage kids from going out for a fall sport. I would like to see another regional rodeo implemented in the spring to give our contestants an opportunity for more points to help relieve the pressure it puts on them especially if they were to have an injury to their horse or themselves,” she said.

Dee said she is mostly hoping to see the ground rules implemented. “The biggest reason we are going to the meeting is to ask for safe ground for our kids and horses,” she said. She believes a petition asking for ground rule changes has now garnered about 350 signatures.

Following is the specific wording of the ground rule proposal:

Ground Rule changes (may be accepted at the discretion of the SDHSRA Board of Directors).

29. All committees and or hosts will work to promote safe ground conditions for the contestants and the animals prior to the start of the rodeo. If at any time the arena conditions are deemed to be unsafe by the arena director, judge, or the primary stock contractor, competition may be stopped until such time as the arena conditions are deemed satisfactory by the individual or individuals who mutually determined the arena conditions were unsafe.

30. There must be a tractor drag at no more than 5 in the barrel racing and the pole bending events. In situations that require more ground preparation or during short go’s, drags can occur fewer than every 5(i.e, 3, etc.) Exclusions will apply if it isn’t possible to get the tractor into the arena due to weather conditions.

31. All committees and or rodeo hosts will be required to have the necessary and appropriate equipment in the arena to prepare the ground safely prior to the barrel racing and the pole bending (ie, tractor, water conveyance and ground equipment)

Lesmeister encouraged anyone interested in these issues to attend the meeting. He said there will be elections to fill some board seats for those board members whose terms have ended (under the current rules, a board member can be re-elected to serve for an unlimited number of three-year terms.)

He said two directors represent each region, and their terms are staggered so they aren’t both replaced in the same year.

“It will just come down to what people vote for. That’s what it’s about. People can come in and buy a membership if they would like. We hope people show up and participate. No matter what happens, it will be a good end result if everyone puts their two cents in, and we can move forward,” he said.

To see the proposed bylaw changes online, go to https://sdhsra.com/minutes/2024-minutes/ and click on “Proposed bylaw changes to be voted on at the meeting”.