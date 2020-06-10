Buffalo
First Go
June 6, 2020
Bareback Riding
1. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 68.0; 2. Joseph Alaniz, Faith, 54.0; 3. Iver Paul, Faith, 52.0; 4. Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 34.0
Barrel Racing
1. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 17.731; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 18.007; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 18.043; 4. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 18.074; 5. Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 18.136; 6. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 18.196; 7. Kayden Steele, Newell, 18.398; 8. Jasmyn Jensen, Belle Fourche, 18.410; 9. Kenley Day, Meadow, 18.548; 10. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 18.560
Breakaway Roping
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.780; 2. Abby Fox, Redig, 3.320; 3. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 3.500; 4. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 3.540; 5. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 4.030; 6. Cassidy Schuelke, Opal, 4.390; 7. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo, 4.760; 8. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 5.560; 9. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 6.110
Boy’s Cutting
1. Trey Fuller, Faith, 69.0; 2. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 62.5; 3. Hugh Groves, Faith, 60.5
Goat Tying
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.510; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 7.980; 3. Kayden Steele, Newell, 8.260; 4. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 8.410; 5. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 8.900; 6. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo, 9.470; 7. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 9.720; 8. Kennedy Mclellan, Dupree, 11.330; 9. Sierra Eaton, Dupree, 12.640; 10. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 17.390
Girl’s Cutting
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69.0; 2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 68.5; 3. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 68.0; 4. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 64.0
Pole Bending
1. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 21.239; 2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 21.637; 3. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 21.774; 4. Kenley Day, Meadow, 21.875; 5. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 22.048; 6. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 22.165; 7. Natalie Veit, Dupree, 22.345; 8. Shada Selby, Ridgeview, 22.461; 9. Macy Schiley, Meadow, 22.609; 10. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 22.646
Reined Cow Horse
1. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 136.0; 2. Abby Fox, Redig, 124.0; 3. Trey Fuller, Faith, 112.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Teigan Clark, Meadow, 67.0; 2. Cade Costello, Newell, 59.0; 3. Eli Satzinger, Belle Fourche, 52.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Cayden Floyd Buffalo, 8.270; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 13.650; 3. Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook, 24.090
Team Roping
1. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 8.140 2. Chantel Kolb/Marlene Woodward, Belle Fourche, 9.920 3. Dawson Kautzman/Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mt 14.780 4. Jaxon Hauk/Tucker Gaer, Tuthill, 14.900 5. Kenley Day/Teigan Clark, Meadow, 19.050 6. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson, Kadoka, 32.790 7. Harland Groves/Hugh Groves, Faith, 33.
Tiedown
1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 11.110; 2. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 12.080; 3. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 12.190; 4. Sam Larson, Prairie City, 12.680; 5. Tucker Gaer, Newell, 14.230; 6. Hugh Groves, Faith, 14.320; 7. Billy Larson, Prairie City, 17.060; 8. Brayden Price, Red Owl, 18.120; 9. Payton Pirrung, Hartford, 21.540; 10. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 22.030
Second Go
June 6, 2020
Bareback Riding:
1. Iver Paul, Faith, 65.0; 2. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 63.0
Barrel Racing
1. Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 17.951; 2. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 18.034; 3. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 18.072; 4. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 18.197; 5. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 18.279; 6. Karli Verhulst, Reva, 18.341; 7. Kenley Day, Meadow, 18.357; 8. Natalie Mccoy, Belle Fourche, 18.442; 9. Sidney Hanson, Faith, 18.497; 10. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 18.539
Breakaway Roping
1. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 2.200; 2. Kenley Day, Meadow, 2.400; 3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 2.620; 4. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.900; 5. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 3.010; 6. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 3.090; 7. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 4.030; 8. Natalie Veit, Dupree, 4.270; 9. Abby Fox, Redig, 5.230; 10. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 5.480
Boy’s Cutting
1. Hugh Groves, Faith, 68.5; 2. Trey Fuller, Faith, 64.0; 3. Colton Shelley, Nisland, 63.5
Goat Tying
1. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 7.780; 2. Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 8.350; 3. Macy Schiley, Meadow, 8.640; 4. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 8.830; 5. Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 9.030; 6. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 9.980; 7. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 11.140; 8. Sierra Eaton, Dupree, 11.300; 9. Kennedy Mclellan, Dupree, 11.620; 10. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 17.970
Girl’s Cutting
1. Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 70.5; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 70.0; 3. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 69.0; 4. Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 65.0; 5. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 65.0
Pole Bending
1. Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 21.119; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 21.230; 3. Jaysee Jones, Howes, 21.528; 4. Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 21.670; 5. Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 21.673; 6. Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 21.793; 7. Sidney Hanson, Faith, 22.374; 8. Madison Smith, Spearfish, 22.406; 9. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 22.423; 10. Abby Fox, Redig, 22.874
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 143.0; 2. Abby Fox, Redig, 134.0; 3. Trey Fuller, Faith, 114.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Teigan Clark, Meadow, 64.0; 2. Cade Costello, Newell, 61.0; 3. Eli Satzinger, Belle Fourche, 57.0; 4. Tayson Jones, Howes, 49.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Cody Barnett, Buffalo, 7.880; 2. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 12.270; 3. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 15.040
Team Roping
1. Layne Palmer/Treg Thorstenson, Kadoka, 8.540 2. Dawson Kautzman/Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mt 9.070 3. Payton Pirrung/Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 9.150 4. Britt Oliver/Sam Larson, Lemmon, 10.540 5. Ian Arneson/Billy Larson, Meadow, 10.640 6. Cade Costello/Trey Fuller, Newell, 18.030 7. Gage Gilbert/Abby Fox, Camp Crook, 18.430 8. Brayden Price/Cassidy Schuelke, Red Owl, 28.
Tiedown
1. Sam Larson, Prairie City, 12.100; 2. Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 12.620; 3. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 14.000; 4. Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mt 14.360; 5. Layne Palmer, Kadoka, 15.510; 6. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 16.160; 7. Harland Groves, Faith, 20.590; 8. Trey Fuller, Faith, 21.890; 9. Brayden Price, Red Owl, 23.220; 10. Treg Thorstenson, Eagle Butte, 25.320
