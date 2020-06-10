South Dakota High School Rodeo: Wall

First Rodeo

Bareback Riding

1/2. Cooper Filipek, RC Central, 58; 1/2. Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 58, 3. Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 50

Barrel Racing

1. Landy Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 16.767; Jaycie West, New Underwood, 16.908; 3. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 16.915; 4. Wregan Brown, Sturgis Brown, 17.139; 5. Camri Elshere, Wall, 17.310; 6. Tae Heathershaw, Bennett Co., 17.315; 7. T. Merrill, Wall, 17.320; 8. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 17.395; 9. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 17.654; 10. Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 17.672

Breakaway Roping

1. Jaycie West, New Underwood, 3.55; 2. Bridget Romey, Western Christian; 3.57, 3. Camri Elshere, Wall, 4.39; 4. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 4.39; 5. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 4.46; 6. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 4.65, 7. Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 9.71; 8. Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 12.52; 9. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 13.04; 10. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 13.21

Bull Riding

1. Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood; 69, 2. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown, 67; 3. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 60; 4. 4. Kane Grant, Sturgis Brown, 5. Braxtyn Janis, Little Wound, 46

Boy’s Cutting

1. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 72; 2. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71; 3. Carter Fortune, Wall, 65

Goat Tying

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 7.56; 2. Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 8.24; 3. Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.52; 4. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 8.57; 5. Isabel Risse, Bennett Co., 9.01; 6. Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.11; 7. Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 9.40; 8. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 9.67; 9. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 10.20; 10. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 10.79

Girls’ Cutting

1. T Merrill, Wall, 69, 2. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 68.5; 3. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 68; 4. Elizabelth Haiar, RC Stevens, 65; 5. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 65, 6. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 64; 7. Sophie Meyer, St. Thomas More, 61

Pole Bending

1. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 20.777, 2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 20.900; 3. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.559, 4. Leaha Pauly, Bennett, Co., 22.001; 5. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 22.316; 6. Laney Fanning, Bennett Co., 22.436; 7. Samantha Huber, New Underwood, 22.632; 8. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown, 22.669; 9. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 22.740, 10. Wregan Brown, Sturgis Brown, 22.831

Reined Cow Horse

1. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 138.5, 2. Jordyn Buettner, RC Central, 132.0, 3. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 131.5, 4. Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown, 131.0, 5. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 127.0

Saddle Bronc

1. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown, 66, 2. Clint Donaldson, Sturgis Brown, 63, 3. Malcom Heathershaw, Wall, 56; 4. Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown, 56

Steer Wrestling

1. Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 5.3, 2. Logan Lemmel, Sturgis Brown, 5.55; 3. Rio Nutter, RC Central, 6.73; 4. Brayden Burrus, RC Central 7.17; 5. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 7.39, 6. Garrett Brewer, New Underwood, 9.17; 7. Tegun Spring, Wall, 16.61

Team Roping

1. Rio Nutter, RC Central and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 8.51; 2. Jacoby Heathershaw and Jade Byrne, Bennett, Co., 10. 21; 3. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche and Landry Haugen Sturgis Brown, 14.69; 4. Cade Lockhart and Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 17.33; 5. Stran Williams, Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 28.73; 6. Tegan Fite, Custer, Chance Derner, New Underwood, 29; 7. Blair Blasius and Carter Fortune, Wall, 39.02; 8. Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont and Slater Tople, Stanley Co., 39.48

Tie Down Roping

1. Chance Derner, New Underwood, 12.20; 2. Josh Womack, Newcastle, 13.17, 3. Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 14.43; 4. Tegan Fite, Custer, 17.47, 5. Kipp Cordes, Wall, 17.83; 6. Stran Williams, Wall, 21.71; 7. Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown, 21.77; 8. Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, 24.82; 9. Tristan Hunter, Sioux Co., 25.48; 10. Ryan Koupal, Edgemont, 29.59

2nd Rodeo

Bareback Riding

1. Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 61; 2, Cooper Filipek, RC Central, 57

Barrel Racing

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 16.737, 2. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 16.956; 3. Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 16.978; 4. Wregan Brown, Sturgis Brown, 17.001; 5. Jenna Elshere, Wall, 17.047; 6. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown, 17.098; 7. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 17.212; 8. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 17.291; 9. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 17.297; 10. Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co., 17.390

Breakaway Roping

1. Camri Elshere, Wall, 2.9; 2. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 3.8; 3. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.92; 4. Kenadi Rising, RC Stevens, 3.98; 5. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown, 4.01; 6. Wregan Brown, Sturgis Brown, 4.24; 7. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 4.30; 8. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 4.74; Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 4.75; Acelyn Brink, Belle Fource, 5.42

Bull Riding

1. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis Brown, 70; 2. Trayton Janis, Little Wound, 62, 3. Dakohta Reynolds, RC Central, 52

Boys’ Cutting

1. Carter Fortune, Wall, 72; 2. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71; 3. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 70

Goat Tying

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 7.62; 2. T Merrill, Wall, 8.14; 3. Isabel Risse, Bennett Co., 8.21; 4. Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.57; 5. Hollie Smith, New Underwood, 9.09; 6. Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 9.19; 7. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 9.48; 8. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 9.67; 9. Kiara Brown, Sturgis Brown, 10.42; 10. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 10.51

Girls’ Cutting

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 74; 2. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 72; 3. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown, 71.5; 4. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 68.5; 5. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 68.5; 6. T. Merrill, Wall, 68; 7. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 67; 8. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 64

Pole Bending

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 20.733; 2. T Merrill, Wall, 21.336; 3, Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.438; 4. Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 21.671; 5. Shania Larive, Sturgis Brown, 21. 878; 6. Jaycie West, New Underwood, 22.111; 7. Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 22.130; 8. Money Drolc, RC Central, 22.1808; 9. Wregan Brown, Sturgis Brown, 22.350; 10. Camrie Elshere, Wall, 22.425

Reined Cow Horse

1. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 135.5; 2. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 134; 3/4. Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown, 130; 3/4. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis Brown, 130; 5. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 124

Saddle Bronc

1/2. Clint Donaldson, Sturgis Brown, 69; 1/2. Talon Elshere, Sturgis Brown, 69; 3. Malcom Heathershaw, Wall, 57; 4. Luke Thompson, New Underwood, 52; 5. Zane Howe, RC Central, 50

Steer Wrestling

1. Logan Lemmel, Sturgis Brown, 4.17; 2. Kolter Clark, New Underwood, 6.49; 3. Tegun Spring, Wall, 6.53; 4. Brayden Burrus, RC Central, 8.01; 5. Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 12.71

Team Roping

1. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, Landry Haugen, Sturgis Brown, 9.53; 2. Garrett Glines, Chadron, Tristan Hunter, Sioux Co., 11.93; 3. Rio Nutter, RC Central, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis Brown, 13.42; 4. Tegan Fite, Custer, Chance Derner, New Underwood, 14.59; 5. Stran Williams, Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 15.21; 6. Bridger Amiotte, Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 18.31; 7. Hollie Smith, New Underwood, Brayden Burrus, RC Central, 20.73; 8. Jacoby Heathershaw, Jade Byrne, Bennett Co., 29.27; 9. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, Eastan West, New Underwood, 30.44; Seth Hubert, Luke Thompson, New Underwood, 32.46

Tie Down Roping

1. Chance Derner, New Underwood, 9.37; 2. Rio Nutter, RC Central, 11.65; 3. Ryan Koupal, Edgemont, 13.36; 4. Jacoby Heathershaw, Bennett Co., 15.07; 5. Ridge Ward, Bennett Co., 15.11; 6. Eastan West, New Underwood, 17.10; 7. Garrett Glines, Chadron, 21.69; 8. Traylin Martin, Sturgis Brown, 22.68; Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood, 22.74; Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 26.27

High Point Team: Sturgis

Boys All Around: Bodie Mattson

Boys Rookie: Caden Stoddard

Girls All Around: Landry Haugen

Girls Rookie: Landry Haugen