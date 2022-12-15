South Dakota horse associations present awards

The SDQHRA, SDTA, and the South Dakota Horsemen’s Association held their annual meetings Dec. 3 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. Business meetings were conducted, issues discussed, and officers and directors elected.

The 2023 race dates have been set for Oct. 7-8 2023. The officers of the SDQHRA are as follows President Mike Lemburg, Vice President Scott Shoun and Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Cross.

The SDTA officers are: President Mike Coleman, Vice President Kent Cross, Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Cross.

The officers of the SD Horsemen’s Association are: President Skip Moody, Vice President Bob Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Cross. Awards were presented.

The out of state leading money earners are as follows: Two-year-old BHR The Bomb Dot Com, owner Broken Heart Ranch, trained by Bob Johnson, sponsored by Johnson Racing Stables. Three-year-old Hasta Be Tickled owned by John Johnson trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Southwest Grain. Aged was Fast Ivory Eyes owned by Mike Lemburg trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Bison Ag Supply & Service.

The in state awards were: two-year-old, Trickn Wagon owned by Bill Geditz, trained by Bill Geditz and sponsored by TSC. Three-year-old, BHR Light My Spark, owned by Broken Heart Ranch, trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Finish First Equine. The leading breeder for the two-year-old was William Geditz sponsored by Tims Vet Suppy. The Leading Breeder for the three-year-old was Broken Heart Ranch sponsored by Trent and Karin Fink. The leading jockey was Tim Tarsenco sponsored by Broken Heart Ranch. The leading trainer was Bob Johnson sponsored by Voller Agency.

In-state three-year-old champion, BHR Light My Spark. Owner: Broken Heart Ranch, Trainer Bob Johnson, Breeder BHR, Sponsor Finish First Equine. Pictured Chad, Lisa, Bricelyn Pederson and Mike Lemburg President of the SDQHRA.

Leading trainer, Bob Johnson, Sponsor: Voller Agency. Pictured Bob and Shilo Johnson and Mike Lemburg President of SDQHRA.

Out of State Leading Money Earner, 2 year old, BHR The Bomb Dot Com, Owner Broken Heart Ranch Bricelyn Pederson, Trainer Bob Johnson, Sponsor Johnson Racing Stables. Pictured Bricelyn and Gary Pederson and SDQHRA Pres Mike Lemburg

Out of State Leading Money Earner, 3 Year Old, Hasta Be Tickled, Owner John Johnson, Trainer Bob Johnson, sponsored by Southwest Grain

Out Of State Leading Money Earner, Aged, Fast Ivory Eyes, Owner Mike Lemburg, Trainer Bob Johnson, Sponsor Bison Ag Supply & Service.

