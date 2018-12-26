South Dakota Hosts Advanced Shearing School Featuring Mr. Mike Pora Of 3q Shearing Clinics

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and SDSU Extension are sponsoring the South Dakota Advanced Shearing School January 28, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Newell Ram Sale Complex (adjacent to the rodeo grounds on East 3rd Street, Newell).

"The advanced shearing school is intended to provide professional shearers with education and instruction to improve their technique and increase their shearing efficiency while improving the quality of the wool clip," said Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

The 3Q Shearing Clinic features lead trainer Mike Pora. Pora's 3Q Shearing Clinics focus on quality first as well as quantity and includes training on the following: correct technique, footwork, equipment and attitude, entry, freehand, return, sharpening and stamina.

Pora brings with him an extensive resume which includes shearing more than 800,000 sheep throughout 15 years in 18 countries and dependent colonies. He has served as a trainer for more than 12 years.

"Shearing is a very labor intensive activity and any improvement in shearing techniques, body positioning and movement that reduces physical fatigue, while improving the quality of the wool clip and reducing stress on the sheep and shearer is to the benefit of all involved," Ollila said.

Registration information

Registration is not required for this event, but organizers would appreciate RSVP as close to January 1, 2019 as possible. To help cover costs, the fee to participate in this shearing school is $200. To register, contact Alex Moser, Certified Shearer, 605-254-6004 or Mike Hagens, Owner, Hagens Shearing Services, 701-220-6636.

Registration Fee payable upon arrival.

Wool preparation & handling training opportunities

In addition, on Monday, January 28 and Tuesday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., SDSU Extension and South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will provide instruction for area sheep producers regarding wool preparation and handling practices that will improve the quality of the wool clip.

Demonstration and discussion will include preparing for shearing, sorting sheep and/or classing wool to improve uniformity of wool clip, developing a wool marketing plan, managing shearing day and packaging wool.

For more information about improving wool quality contact SDSGA Executive Secretary, Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist at 605-569-0224 or david.ollila@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension