South Dakota: House passes landowner friendly bill

A bill that prohibits the use of eminent domain to build a carbon pipeline passed the South Dakota house this week in a 49-19 vote.

Karla Lems, a Representative from Canton and chair of the House Commerce and Energy committee, sponsored HB 1052, which boasted 45 co-sponsors.

On the House Floor, Lems spoke of the Bill of Rights and said ownership and the ability to protect ones property is central to “the pursuit of happiness.”

Lems said she has gained an “extended family” composed of property owners across the state for whom she brought the bill.

Several Representatives spoke against the bill including William Shorma from Dakota Dunes, who said he supports the advancement of a carbon pipeline and he believes it will contribute to the economy by increasing demand for low carbon fuel.

Shorma said the South Dakota Supreme Court already ruled that Summit Carbon Pipeline is not a common carrier and therefore cannot exercise eminent domain.

Representative Hughes from Sioux Falls pointed out that Summit Carbon Solutions likely will get a federal tax credit of up to $1.5 billion. He said that while he has tried, he can’t determine who the actual owners of Summit Carbon Solutions are.

“Summit Carbon Solutions would rather ask for forgiveness than permission ad that doesn’t sit well with me,” he said.

Ultimately the bill passed.

It will be heard in a Senate Committee next, and will need to pass the Senate floor and be signed by the Governor before becoming law.

Last month, the North Dakota Industrial Commission approved a plan to accept millions of tons of carbon dioxide to be permanently stored underground in a depository site near Beualah, against the wishes of some landowners in the storage area, according to North Dakota Searchlight.

An “amalgamation” law gives the state to ability to force landowners in the depository location to accept the plan if 60 percent of the land is signed up in a voluntary manner.

The Northwest Landowners Association has filed suit against the state, saying that law is unconstitutional.