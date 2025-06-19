SOUTH DAKOTA-IRELAND TRADE COMMISSION TO MEET



PIERRE – The South Dakota-Ireland Trade Commission will hold its first meeting of the 2025 Interim on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and at Avera Hall at the University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The South Dakota-Ireland Trade Commission will meet to receive informational briefings on the South Dakota Trade Mission to Ireland; South Dakota companies doing business in Ireland; and the Agreement on Academic Cooperation between South Dakota State University and University College Dublin. The full agenda is available online.

Members include Representatives Jessica Bahmuller (R-Alexandria) and Steve Duffy (R-Rapid City); Senators Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls); and Hunter Roberts, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

-South Dakota Legislative Research Council