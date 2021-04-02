South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors Represent BEEF

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) was honored to have nineteen outstanding young individuals who represented BEEF by participating in the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador Program in 2020. South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors helped promote Beef in their communities, schools and throughout the state on a day-to-day basis. This program gave them the opportunity to have a voice in our industry and share their BEEF story.

The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors chose to BE THE GOOD WITH BEEF this past March for National Agriculture Month by handing out Beef Swag Bags to individuals in their local communities! They understand the importance of a strong community, and the efforts that go towards having strong community ties. This past year has been incredibly challenging for many and the South Dakota Junior Beef team sought to show their appreciation for some of their local hometown heroes! Beef Swag Bags were given to those who gave up their own time throughout this past year to help others in need, such as police officers, school staff, grocery stores, health care workers, local communities members and many others.

SDBIC Junior Beef Ambassador Coordinator, Caitlin Wonnenberg is proud of the Junior Beef Ambassadors who participated in the campaign, “The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors did such a great job during Be the Good with Beef campaign, giving out beef swag packages and doing in-store promotions! These ambassadors are learning skills that will last them a lifetime, all while promoting a high-quality protein they love!”

The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors had the opportunity to network at several other events throughout the year, such as the South Dakota Summer Spotlight Show, Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City, South Dakota State Fair, Sanford International. Plus, endless opportunities to promote BEEF on an individual level with the support of the SDBIC team! Wonnenberg states, “The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program is a great way for South Dakota youth, to gain leadership skills, promote beef and share their beef story with others.”

The future and success of our industry for generation to come lies within the hands of our youth. Programs such as the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program will give them the education and knowledge they need to promote BEEF for consumer confidence!

If you would like to join the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador team or know someone who would be a great advocate for BEEF Farmers and Ranchers, applications are now open until June 1, 2021. The South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador leadership opportunity is for youth ages 5 to 18. Visit https://www.sdbeef.org/all-about-family/south-dakota-beef-ambassador to learn more about this great opportunity to promote one of South Dakotas largest industries.

If you have questions about the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program and the leadership opportunities it provides for youth, please email Caitlin at cwonnenberg@sdbeef.org

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador, Ladd Pazour, handed out Beef Jerky to local law enforcement as part of the Be the Good with Beef week. Photo courtesy SDBIC

