South Dakota landowners plan rally for property rights

Brown County, South Dakota farmer and rancher Jared Bossly is helping organize a rally to support landowner rights in his state. He calls on anyone who believes in property rights to join him, along with neighbors and friends at the South Dakota capitol rotunda, July 6, 2023, at noon.

Those in attendance will ask for a special session of the South Dakota legislature.

Bossly and other landowners believe the special session is needed in order for the state senators and representatives to pass legislation to protect South Dakota landowners from their land being condemned via eminent domain to be used for carbon capture pipelines.

Summit Carbon Solutions and a perhaps lesser-known pipeline named Navigator are both expected to use eminent domain to obtain property easements to carry out their carbon capture pipeline projects. Both are private companies that plan to capture CO2 from ethanol plants, pipe the carbon to another state (Summit will pipe to North Dakota, Navigator to Illinois) and deposit the C02 underground. Tax credits incentivize the projects and will be the profit source for the pipeline companies. Private investors provide working capitol.

Current South Dakota law states that all pipelines engaged in business of carrying commodities are “common carriers.” Another law says that a “common carrier” may exercise the right of eminent domain.

Karla Lems of Canton, the District 16 representative, introduced HB 1133 during the 2023 session, which would have defined a “commodity” as a “product that is intended for commerce and is being transported to a point of distribution, consumption, or processing, within or outside of this state.” The rookie legislator’s bill would have also disqualified any product “that is disposed of in geological storage or used in a manner that allows its owner, shipper, or the shipper’s customer to qualify for a tax credit or a direct payment, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 45Q.”

This bill, which would have prevented Summit and Navigator from using eminent domain to condemn property in their pursuit of easements for the pipeline. They would have been forced to obtain voluntary easements.

The bill passed the House 40-22 but then died in committee on the senate side with essentially no support.

Lems, whose property is in the sights of both pipelines, said the pipeline companies have been savvy to find political support. “You saw the same thing happening in the Iowa legislature, the North Dakota legislature. The skids were definitely greased,” she said.

Some Republicans, in the legislative session, opted not to support her bill. “They kept saying ‘we can’t change the rules in the middle of the game,'” she said. “I say, ‘you are changing the rules on these landowners in the middle of the game.’ But many legislators chose not to protect property rights in the state of South Dakota.”

The support she did find in the legislature, was non-partisan, she said. “We had Democrats and Republicans. This is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue. I think people are starting to wake up to that. The differences between the parties weren’t that big years ago. The old time Democrats weren’t radical. Now we are once again finding things we can work together on instead of being partisan. Yes there are things we agree to disagree on, but this is what we’re fighting for, together.

South Dakota Senator President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck recently commented on KXLG that the idea of piping carbon to North Dakota and “sticking it in a hole in the ground” is “stupid” but that those who want a viable ethanol industry in South Dakota should be “in favor” of this pipeline. “They’ve written checks for $75 million to South Dakota landowners already,” he said on the radio show. He adds that about 70 percent of the needed easements have been signed voluntarily, and that farmers got “a big check for that thing that doesn’t affect them at all.”

Schoenbeck said he wishes the pipeline would criss cross his property multiple times because “these checks are like six figure checks.”

Governor Noem has, until recently, remained silent on the pipeline issue but as media and social media calls more attention to the alleged bullying tactics that Summit Carbon Solutions employs to conduct surveys and obtain easements, she recently commented on a radio interview that she “stands with property owners.”

This comment encouraged Lems, whose property is in the sights of both pipeline companies. She has not signed an easement with either company, and doesn’t intend to. She said some of her property they are eyeing could be developed, and others across the state are in the same boat. Experience has shown that the pipeline will greatly diminish the value of developable land, she said.

She can’t count the number of people who have reached out to her for help about this issue. “One day I had 500 people contact me,” she said.

“This is so important. It was important to our founding fathers to have the personal rights of the people protected. They knew what tyranny looked like. That is one of the reasons this country was founded with the ability to own property. Without it we are basically slaves. And we have to remember that property is not just land, it’s the home that you own, it’s the vehicle you drive, it’s the cash in your bank account, it’s the shirt on your back,” she said.

Lems said her heart breaks for many landowners who have already signed easements and who may regret it now.

“They have threatened people with eminent domain. People are scared. A lot of people are older and they’ve never dealt with anything like this before.

For those landowners who may regret signing an easement, Lems said she doesn’t know what they can do other than possibly hiring a lawyer and explaining in court the duress they were under when signing the easement. “But a lot of people don’t’ have the money to fight mult-imillion dollar corporations,” she said.

Lems and Bossly hope to see a good showing at the South Dakota capitol on July 6 at noon.

Supporters can also sign a petition at sdpropertyrights.com

Bossly doesn’t know how many people to anticipate. He hopes to see 10,000 gather.

“It’s a landowner-driven effort. They are saying, ‘if we don’t get something done now, we are most likely going to lose our property,'” said Lems.

