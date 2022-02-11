South Dakota legislature: Shooting range bill moves ahead

Although landowners that border a proposed shooting range just outside of Rapid City, South Dakota, voiced concerns in the Senate Ag Committee meeting this week, a bill to fund the facility moves forward.

The Senate Ag Committee voted 5-2 to pass SB 175 onto the South Dakota Joint Committee on Appropriations. Voting in favor of keeping the bill alive were Senators Cammack, VJ Smith, Duvall, Klumb and Herman Otten. Frye-Mueller and Heinert voted against the motion to move the bill to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill appears to be an exact replica of HB 1049, which died in the House Ag Committee. Both bills request $2.5 million of general fund money to finance a shooting range north of Rapid City. The Game, Fish and Parks testified that it would match the $2.5 million appropriation, and would obtain donations and other moneys to pay for the project which they expect to cost a total of $5-7 million.

Joe Norman, a neighboring rancher, said he has a stake in the plans, as a 700 head operator whose family has ranched on that property since 1881.

“This is our livelihood,” he said, pointing out that he is not a paid lobbyist.

“I want the committee to sit back and a year from now when the gun range is done, you’ve been in Pierre all week, you’re tired of the phone ringing…you turn your phone off, your e-mail and you start to enjoy your Saturday. At 8:00 in the morning, gunfire starts…they have 175 pays in this project, so you could have 175 shooters at once. For eight hours…then another 8 hours potentially Sunday, maybe 11 hours. Welcome to living 3 miles from the gun range. I’m approximately 1.1 miles from the gun range,” he said.

“Safety is an issue,” said Norman.

“This should be in Pennington County,” he said, commenting on drastically larger number of deputies Pennington County employs.

Norman also testified that the land, currently not owned by the Game, Fish and Parks, was purchased by a non-profit corporation, at significantly more than market value.

“Thousands of acres are going to decrease in value,” said Norman, adding that “everyoen is for a gun range, but they don’t it in their backyard.”

The Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling testified that safety features will protect neighbors. He said that the proposed shooting range would help protect area land that is being mistreated by those who are leaving trash such as old appliances and other garbage that is being used for target practice.

“Being a good neighbor is a top priority for me and this department,” said Robling. He talked about landowner outreach that has been conducted over the past couple of years.

The sound will travel further to the north east and east, he said, adding that berms and baffles will protect neighbors. Tree plantings are being discussed, said Robling.

Neighboring landowner Matt Kammerer is concerned about several aspects of the proposed shooting range including the safety of his family and livestock.

He points out that a section line transects the proposed shooting range, which the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks would like to build north of Rapid City, just inside the Meade County line. Kammerer said he uses the section line to move cattle to pasture. “They are trying to shut of access to my land,” said Kammerer.

“We have zero intentions of vacating a section line,” Robling said, adding they have asked the Meade County commission to relocate the section line.

The GFP staff committed to help with the upkeep of the road, he said, and added that the agency doesn’t plan to negatively impact the environment.

Neighbors expressed concern over the wear and tear that the Elk Vale and other roads would experience, which would be the responsibility of Meade County to keep up, while many testifiers expect that Pennington County businesses (Rapid City area) would be more likely to benefit from the proposed shooting range since the range would be physically much closer to Rapid City than Sturgis.

James Bialota, a Rapid City resident for the last 20 years, says that he brought a business plan for a similar range to a Rapid City economic development committee, and his plans were met with little support. Bialota says it appears his idea was stolen. “We turned in plans for economic development. It appears they used them instead of protecting them,” he said. He said he has contacted an attorney. “We’re now looking at other states to move our business plan to,” he added.

Senator Gary Cammack, who voted to move the bill to the appropriations committe, said he plans to watch the matter closesly. “I’m hoping that the Game, Fish and Parks will make a super effort ot mitigate the impact to adjacent landowners,” he said, adding that they have addressed many concerns already.

He said the Game, Fish and Parks has assured the legislature that runoff including lead won’t be a problem for the drainages in the area.

Cammack said he himself has land next to a different gun range and that his cattle don’t even pick up their head when they hear a gunshot.

“As long as the Game, Fish and Parks continues to communicate with the local landowners and come up with some ways to have minimal impact on local ranchers I believe I could support it,” said Cammack.