Proof of ownership: South Dakota livestock reported missing

Recent reports of missing livestock in several South Dakota counties have owners and law enforcement officials searching for clues to their disappearance.

Jones County

Sixteen head of 2025 calves have been reported missing in Jones county. The calves are branded on the left rib with an upside down “T” over a lazy “C”.

Upside down T Lazy C brand. Screenshot_26-9-2025_132756_www.facebook.com_

“They went to pasture in early June,” said Jones County Sheriff Rich Sylva. “The cattle owner was there regularly throughout the summer and the property owner was there almost daily throughout the summer and never noticed anything odd.”

Sheriff Sylva said it is not unusual for his office to receive a report of missing livestock, but he does not get very many reports per year.

These calves are missing from an area of fairly rough country with rolling hills bordering on river breaks.

“It has not been determined what has actually happened. The landowner had checked prior to contacting us,” Sylva said. “The thing that is weird is that there are 16 head of calves missing but no cows; their cow count was right. The cattle owner’s first thought was that they must have miscounted, so they recounted the cattle.”

Removing that big of a group of calves would require some planning, effort and help, Sylva said.

“To scoop up 16 head of calves isn’t a one man operation. It’s going to take a few people, more than one vehicle, and should have required planning which would have attracted attention.”

No one in the area has noticed any tracks or strange traffic, Sylva said. Public roads run through pastures in the area, but neighbors keep their eyes open for anything odd.

“This place is far enough off the beaten path that a couple of trailers wandering around that don’t fit is going to attract attention,” he said. “Folks up there are kind of particular about who drives through.”

“Everything was branded and the calves were number tagged and fly tagged. Tags are easily removed, but the brand is damn sure there to stay. But you get a ways east of here and brands don’t matter anymore,” he said.

It is not unusual for one person’s calf to end up on the neighbor’s side of the fence, but it is “highly unusual that a group of 16 calves would wander off and not come back,” Sylva said. “It’s definitely a head scratcher; they haven’t seen anything out of place anywhere.”

Some years ago, Sylva recalls 30 head of heifers disappearing from a pasture of the person he was working for at the time.

“The clover was six feet tall that year and there was lots of it. We found the spot where they got out and spent a lot of time looking for them before we finally found them. But this is sucking calves missing. Yearlings you know damn well they’ll wander the countryside, but not sucking calves.”

There are many variables in the situation, Sylva said.

“We don’t have anything that points any particular direction. To disappear without a trace is a little odd. The worst part about it is not knowing the timing; did it happen mid-June or 10 days before they worked them? If you can narrow that down, then you might have a chance to find something.”

“We will keep looking and hope for a break somehow,” Sylva said.

Proper brand inspection should return cattle to their rightful owner but if the cattle leave the brand area, recovery is more difficult. Ruth Wiechmann | for Tri-State Livestock News CBCB80EF-2449-41E2-9BC1-4C2EFB55953C

Missing Livestock Reports

Debbie Trapp, South Dakota Brand Board Director said they are not seeing an increase in reports of missing or stolen cattle so far this year.

“I would say the number of reports we’re getting in is pretty typical,” Trapp said.

The South Dakota Brand Board assists local law enforcement with any cases they request assistance with, Trapp said.

“If there is a theft of livestock people need to contact the local sheriff immediately,” Trapp said. “As soon as we get a report of missing livestock, the sheriffs association is notified, and if an individual asks for an investigator, they get contacted right away.”

If livestock is believed to be stolen on tribal ground, tribal authorities have jurisdiction in the matter, Trapp said.

Missing livestock reports are helpful for determining the correct ownership of stray cattle taken to a sale barn.

“There are instances where people buy cattle that are branded but don’t rebrand them, making it difficult to find the owner without a missing report,” Trapp said.

The number of livestock reported missing that are later found varies, as not all livestock that are found get reported, Trapp said.

“A couple of years ago, we had a report of over 100 head missing; a lot of them were found in a neighbor’s pasture,” she said.

Sometimes the brand board receives reports of missing livestock and the individual reporting claims they know where the animals are, but someone is refusing to return them.

“This is a civil matter and people need to go through the proper legal channels,” Trapp said.

Harding County

This horse was reported missing in Harding County, South Dakota. | courtesy photo Price-stud-missing

Rafter Diamond brand. Screenshot_26-9-2025_132812_www.facebook.com_

A red roan stallion wearing a rafter diamond brand on his left shoulder was reported missing in Harding County, South Dakota. The Colonel Freckles and Metallic Cat bred four-year-old had been running all summer with mares before he disappeared from a pasture in southwestern Harding County.

“I feel we have very little chance of ever finding him now,” said owner, Dennis Price. “We looked and looked and flew and drove and walked draws before we finally broke down and called the sheriff.”

Price said they have lost some cattle over the years, and occasionally had a colt or two come up missing.

“We’ve lost weanling colts and bobcats or mountain lions will bury them. We had a two year old heifer that got hit by lightning and you could find her from a half-mile away because the buzzards were flying. There have been no buzzards flying since this stud went missing.”

The pasture from which the stallion is missing has new fence for all but a quarter of a mile.

“You can’t believe all the places where we looked and flew,” Price said. “We walked every draw where the airplane couldn’t see the bottom.”

They are not done looking, but at this point Price does not believe they will ever find the horse and said they probably waited too long to report him missing. The stallion’s DNA is on file with the American Quarter Horse Association, so that could be another possible way to track him down if he was stolen.

“That would throw a red flag if anyone ever made a broodmare out of a filly by him,” Price said. “Someone could cut him and make a nice gelding out of him so long as they didn’t get out in the public. We have been branding colts a long time. We do brand for identification, but mostly for advertisement: people see our horses here and there and want to know where they came from. We are in a brand area of course, but we have never had one stolen before. I think this horse was.”

Anyone with any information on the missing horse is encouraged to call their local law enforcement or reach out to Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo at 605-641-2495.

Corson County

A group of yearling heifers were recently reported missing in Corson County. Sheriff Alan Dale said they typically receive a couple of reports of missing livestock in a year, and so far have not seen an increase this year.

“Usually, cattle reported missing get found in another field,” he said. “We don’t get too many reported stolen.”

Sheriff Dale said there is no update on the AC Land and Cattle animals reported missing or stolen in 2023 and 2024.

“Anyone with missing livestock should be calling their local sheriff,” he said.

As cattle owners give fall shots and wean, they may find that they are missing calves. If that is the case, they should contact their local sheriff with details. Heather Maude | for Tri-State Livestock News E28345B1-D145-4ED5-9C0A-399027B722FA

Mellette County

Cliff and Leola Valburg are missing ten calves in Mellette County, South Dakota. The calves are branded with a KZ- on the left rib, and have numbered ear tags with the brand written on the tags.

Valburgs KZ Bar brand Screenshot_26-9-2025_132835_www.facebook.com_

“It sure can cause you to lose some sleep,” Leola said. “We moved them home 30 days sooner than normal from lease ground we already paid for. It makes things tough all the way around.”

Valburgs are missing nine calves out of a group of 65 pairs, and one calf out of another pasture.

“We’ve looked everywhere,” Cliff said. “We talked to everybody and rode three pastures out on that deal. We looked all over.”

Valburgs have rented this pasture for 35 years and knows all the neighbors in the area. They have never had this many cattle turn up missing.

“We usually miss one or two; come a little later a neighbor calls and they turn up,” Cliff said. “But not where there’s that many missing.”

Valburgs don’t know for sure when the calves went missing. Cliff had surgery this summer, so was not out checking much. Their son kept an eye on the cattle and always got the right cow count. They discovered that the calves were gone and the cows were completely dry when they did fall shots in mid-August.

“It would be nice if east river had a brand inspection,” Cliff said. “It might help a little. The way things are, all they have to do is get them to Sioux Falls and no one looks at brands. Even to get one butchered in Valentine you have to get a shippers permit or brand inspection. They check; if you don’t have it the Nebraska brand inspector will call you.”

“It sure causes a lot of stress and uneasiness,” Leola said. “Your mind can go 100 different places.”

Response and Responsibility

The South Dakota Brand Board consists of five members appointed by the state Governor to oversee the brand inspection program, brand recording and investigations. Board president Scott Vance said it is likely that more cattle will be reported missing as the fall season progresses.

“We usually start seeing more missing reports when people finally get a count on their cattle, but at this point I wouldn’t say we have seen anything more than what we’ve had in the past even with this year’s higher prices,” he said.

If livestock are missing, the first step is to contact the local county sheriff or deputy, Vance said. People can also contact the state brand board and brand investigators.

“The Brand board does not have any power other than we when we have a quorum for a meeting. Without the other four members I am just a producer, who is Chairman of this board. We direct our Investigators, brand inspectors and other employees. Our Executive Director handles the daily operations of the State Brand Program. Individually, I have no more power than anyone else in the state,” he said.

Many things come into play in regard to brand and livestock ownership disputes, such as the exact wording of how a brand is registered, Vance said.

“There are a lot of different ways to go about it. ‘And’ ‘or’ ‘slash’ ‘joint tenants with right of survivorship’ all mean slightly different things. The board, our investigators or staff can look through paperwork and research the history of a brand’s ownership.”

Vance believes that in civil matters, it is not the brand board’s responsibility to file any charges, but brand investigators do assist in these situations if requested.

“In a family dispute situation, investigations and inspections of an entire herd are often done,” he said. “Our inspectors and investigators do their best to do their job. We report what we’ve found, but it is up to the individual making the claim to go to court.”

If a brand infraction has occurred and is found at a traffic stop, investigators can follow through on that, Vance said.

“The cattle will have to be inspected to determine ownership and an investigation will go on from there. If cattle are leaving the ownership inspection area without a brand inspection, are freshly branded or found to have an altered brand, then the investigator would file charges.”

It is still up to the State’s Attorney to prosecute a case, Vance said.

“I have seen numerous cases that I thought should be a slam dunk as far as charges pressed for breaking brand laws that were either dropped or did not get as serious of fines as I expected. Once we turn it over to a State’s Attorney it is out of our hands.”

Vance believes the inspection program is working, and says the brand board sees far more civil issues than actual thefts.

Kelly Serr, Perkins County Sheriff, said that after the brand board and/or the sheriff investigates a situation where livestock are reported missing, a report is put together that is passed on the State’s Attorney in the county where the situation occurred.

“We gather the facts, including statements from individuals involved and all investigative documents. The State’s Attorney would then make a determination whether there was probable cause whether a person committed a crime, and they could at that point in time bring charges,” he said. “It is up to the prosecutor to determine whether a charge should be drafted.”

Shane Penfield is a cow/calf operator in Perkins County and serves as the State’s Attorney for four counties in northwestern South Dakota: Perkins, Corson, Ziebach and Dewey Counties.

“Missing livestock are normally reported to the sheriff’s office,” he said. “They also notify the brand board, and the brand board has investigators who go interview people, try to determine the facts, and then the State’s Attorney receives a report and has to decide how to proceed.”

The brand board does not press charges, Penfield said.

“Investigators communicate with me and provide information and I go from there. I may proceed if I reasonably believe a crime was committed, and I have to ultimately look at proving it beyond a reasonable doubt. As a prosecutor, having to have that high burden of proof makes my life tougher, but I would never want it any other way. Burden of proof is important. If you don’t have to prove something beyond a reasonable doubt, you give the government too much power. That standard needs to stay high.”