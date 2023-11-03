South Dakota: Meade Co gun range coming soon

November is a busy time of the year. Ranchers watch the weather as they gather their herds, work cows, move feed and prepare for winter. For some in Meade County, South Dakota, there is an additional worry as they monitor the plans for the shooting sports complex in their rural area and wonder how it will impact their lives.

Dirt will soon start moving

Earth-moving machines will soon start sculpting a piece of pastureland into a new shooting sports facility about 12 miles north of Rapid City.

The Game, Fish and Parks Department plans to build the Shooting Sports Facility on 400 acres along Elk Vale Road in Meade County. It will include long-range shooting bays of up to 1,200 yards. It will also have an archery range; bunker, trap and skeet shooting; five 50-yard shooting bays; five 100-yard shooting bays; a 300-yard bay with 40 shooting positions; a training bay that will be dedicated for law enforcement officials, and more.

According to John Kanta, Regional Terrestrial Resource Supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, the dirt work and road work was put out for bid back in late August. “We awarded that bid to Dakota Redi Mix. We will meet with them soon and begin breaking ground in the next couple of months. That will be for all the dirt work which is 700,000 cubic yards of dirt. And then they will do the road work.”

He said there are more jobs to be bid. On Nov. 9, they will start taking the remaining bids for the finish work, structures and things of that nature. “Then we intend to open the bids mid-December. We should have that contractor on board by the end of the year, or the first part of 2024.”

“We’d like to get this opened up as soon as possible,” John said. “We think it will be a great benefit to the community and surrounding areas. For the contracts, the final completion date will be October 2025.”

As Dakota Redi Mix gets started, the project will move forward as the company is used to handling big projects with lots of equipment. “I think that part will move right along so things can roll right into spring and kick off the next portion of the project.”

He noted, “While we were pushing this project forward, the Meade County Commission implemented an ordinance that regulates shooting ranges in Meade County,” John said. “As a result, there were some bays on our facility that needed to be turned slightly to accommodate that ordinance. We were happy to work with the county to get that done. We are excited to move forward with the project.”

Concerning the roads in Meade County, “We have stepped up and said we will absolutely help with them. We have offered to enter a formal agreement. As soon as the county is ready to put something together and put it in place, we are ready to enter into an agreement with them.”

He continued by saying, “We want to work collaboratively with the Meade County Commission and keep open communication with them. Also, we want to work with neighboring landowners and communities and make sure this range is safe so that it accommodates everyone that wants to be there.”

Looking forward, he said, “We are excited to get this thing going. It’s going to offer the public, families, and youth groups a world-class opportunity to participate in multiple shooting sports. We’ll have a really nice, safe facility out here. We’re excited to start to offer that up to the public.”

Ranchers uneasy

In a phone interview, Joe Norman, who owns land next to the SD Shooting Sports Complex site, expressed his concerns about issues that he believes Game, Fish and Parks are not addressing when moving ahead with plans in Meade County.

The Norman family depends on the land for their livelihood where they run 700 head of cattle. Joe said he’s worried that because of the shooting complex, the value of his land will drop in the future. They work with close to 9,000 acres and are the fifth generation on the land. Their land borders one side of the range and they will be forced to change their grazing patterns, depending on the activity at the site. “I’ve heard little support from the ranching community for the shooting range,” he said. Concerns include the noise from the range and additional road traffic in the area where cows graze in the pastures.

The Norman cattle graze just across the road from the site of the shooting range. They are five miles north of the Ellsworth Air Force runway. When a B1 flies over, it’s noisy. With people shooting in 175 bays, he can’t imagine the noise that will come from the site.

“The shooting range is 12 miles north of Rapid City on gravel roads. If moms and dads take their kids out to the range to shoot, there isn’t anything for them to do while their kids are there. I’m concerned that people will stop along the way for a little target practice.” He is troubled that the GFP has not talked to Meade County law enforcement about the need for more patrols. The county has the largest number of acres in the state and a small staff supporting the sheriff.

With Elk Creek running right behind the Norman house and the family not being allowed to pump water for irrigation, they wonder where the water for the shooting range will come from. As the site is developed, it will require water to establish ground cover and trees.

Joe said that because of differences with Game, Fish and Parks, several landowners that border the site have locked hunters out from hunting on their property. “In the past, we’ve had friends from Watertown and Groton come to hunt and now we have told them to stay away.”

“If you read the GFP mission statement, it’s to enhance the population of wildlife,” he said. He believes this complex will chase away the deer, antelope, elk, and ducks from a big radius around the site. “I doubt the animals and snow geese will stay around when guns start shooting.”

Bible Camp close to the site

Even though plans are going forward on the Shooting Sports Complex, Larry Reinhold of Lonetree Ranch, located nearby would be thrilled to see it come to a halt. “We had our daughter’s wedding up there on the rise where you can see the location of the proposed shooting range. It’s a beautiful view and hard to believe Game, Fish and Parks is taking the land out of private ownership.”

He said, “It’s quite irksome to me that the government wants to take pristine native grasslands out of production for this project. Most of the people in the county are opposed to the 30 x 30 initiative and see this as a land grab.”

Native grassland is disappearing at a rapid pace. “You can’t go to eastern South Dakota and find much native grassland. Why would you develop such a site out here? I think it goes against everything that I thought Game, Fish and Parks worked for.”

Despite the changes made through the years of planning, the plan still makes little sense, Reinhold said. “They keep throwing bones our way, but that doesn’t make it go away.” The Reinhold family has operated Rainbow Bible Ranch for children ages 6 to 18 for more than 40 years. Part of the experience is the peace and quiet that are provided to visitors who come to camp out, explore nature, learn about agriculture and expand their spirituality, Reinhold said. They plan to provide the best possible experience for the roughly 450 children who visit during the summer.

Reinhold is sure the increase in traffic in the area will affect safety concerns around their ranch. “We chased away someone the other night who came down our road with their lights off. And despite promises to help with roads, we’ll see. Many of our local roads desperately need work and some are nearly impassable when we get rain.”

He believes there has been a real lack of communication from Game, Fish and Parks. “I really don’t think they have shown concern for local landowners. We have provided youth outreach for 44 years and the planners of this project have not talked with us in depth about our worries. It’s a sign of the times and hard to grasp.”

He said, “They need to come to their senses; this project is not a great idea.”

Former employee speaks out

Working for 31 years with the SD Game, Fish and Parks, John Wrede said he learned what the mission was of the agency. And that mission, in his mind, did not include building shooting ranges.

Now retired and living in Rapid City, he said it’s important that the public understands that the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, most often referred to as the Pittman–Robertson Act imposes an 11 percent tax on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment and distributes the proceeds to state governments for wildlife conservation projects.

“The thrust of this act is to provide a source of funding for wildlife conservation, including hunter education. Two years ago, I wrote a letter to GFP to protest money being spent on this shooting sports complex that is not conservation related.”

John believes the public has been misled. His understanding is that funds are intended for rehabilitation of existing ranges and conservation practices.

When first proposed, the project was estimated to cost between $2 million to $8 million. John said estimates were that the revised plan would be between $9 million and $10 million. He understands bids for the project may now be in the range of $19 million.

It bothers John that there is not a cost-benefit ratio included in the plan. “In my work, they constantly reminded me to save money and find a better way to do things. I’d like to see the funds spent wisely and to see how the costs line up with the benefits to the people.”

In his estimation, the shooting sports range is meant as a tourism draw rather than benefiting hunters in South Dakota. The funds come from those who purchase hunting licenses, and most of those are East River.

John questions where the funds will come from to maintain the facility once they built it. He hasn’t seen the numbers but guesses with salaries, utilities, maintenance and upkeep of roads, it will be close to $250,000 annually.

He’s seen that the number of hunters nationwide is declining. About 30 years ago, about 11 to 14 percent of the people in the United States consider themselves hunters. Now it’s down to four or five percent. South Dakota numbers are higher. A new shooting complex will not drive those numbers up, in John’s opinion.

“To me, it makes little sense to rip up a quarter section or more of native rangeland for a shooting range,” he said. “The plan doesn’t work and I consider the project a disgrace to my old profession.”