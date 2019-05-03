South Dakota Natural Resource Professionals Rangeland Workshop Held June 4-6, 2019 in Sturgis

BROOKINGS, S.D. –Range professionals from SDSU Extension, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Natural Resources Conservation Service are hosting a three-day workshop June 4-6, 2019 at Lamphere Ranch Campground, east of Sturgis (13010 Lamphere Ranch Road, PO Box 445, Sturgis, SD 57785).

The workshop is developed for natural resource professionals who are interested in learning and refining skills and techniques associated with our range resources. “Our purpose is to educate and enable agencies to work cooperatively with producers and permittees to sustain and regenerate range resources,” said Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Range Specialist.

The workshop includes case studies and hands-on field activities. The agenda focuses on agencies and how they support and work with producers. Workshop instructors have decades of combined experience working with landowners on private ranches and farms.

“About 50 percent of South Dakota is rangelands, an important natural resource that impacts the state’s economy. So, management directly impacts rangeland forage productivity and its value for livestock, wildlife and humans,” said Ehlert, whose position is based in the Natural Resource Management Department within the College of Agriculture, Food & Environmental Sciences.

Workshop topics and activities include:

Range plant identification

Soils and ecological site training

Effective communication

Production potential for grazing season

Stocking rates and pasture allocation

Targeted grazing

Overview of the USDA Web Soil Survey and USDA SD Drought Tool

This event is sponsored by the South Dakota Section of the Society for Range Management (sdrangelands.com) and is held in cooperation with a variety of partners.

Register before May 20

To help cover costs, registration is $150 and includes the following: materials and handouts, rangeland production and economic value information, training on topics such as plant identification and stocking rates, networking opportunities, and homecooked meals. Lodging is available on-site for an additional fee.

To register, visit https://www.sdrangelands.com/south-dakota-range-camp.html. For more information, or if you have questions, contact Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Range Specialist at 605-394-2236 or Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension