Left hip. 1 five-year-old black Angus bull. Pennington County. Hailey Bies, 25813 S. Fork Rd., Fairburn, SD 57738.

(left rib) Missing – 2 bulls, black Angus 3 year old and yearling. Could have this brand or the TT brand on the left hip. 12-15 miles N of Vetal, SD. Michael J Keegan, 22821 Cedar Creek Rd., Martin, SD 57551.

(left hip) Missing – 2 bulls, black Angus 3 year old and yearling. Could have this brand or the reverse L slash O on the left rib. 12-15 miles N of Vetal, SD. Michael J Keegan, 22821 Cedar Creek Rd., Martin, SD 57551.

The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board. Please contact them at (605) 773-3324 or 1-877-574-0054 if you have any questions.

–South Dakota Brand Board